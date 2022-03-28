Education Data Security Market 2022 Innovation and Product Optimization to Boost Growth - 2029

AMR Logo

In addition, high cost of data security solutions is further hampering growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient protection of the vital educational data from mobile and portable devices majorly drives the education data security market growth. Further, usage of data for analytical purpose is expected to create numerous opportunities in the market.

However, lack of IT infrastructure and technical difficulties in implementing the security are the key restrains of the market. Lack of awareness about cyber security limits the adoption of market.

The global education data security market is highly fragmented owing to presence of numerous multinational vendors. The key players adopt techniques such as acquisition and product innovation to increase their customer reach and expand their product portfolio.

For instance, in October 2016 Cisco Systems Inc. announced Cisco WebEx, which is an improved learning management system with exclusive security features.

The education data security market is segmented by deployment type, organization size, and region. Based on deployment type the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises deployment.

Based on organization size, it is categorized into large and small & medium. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive education data security market analysis and profiles of the major market players such as Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Intel Security Public Sector LLC., Symantec Corporation., Trend Micro Incorporated., International Business Machines Corporation., Fortinet, Inc., Panda Security, S.L., Sophos Ltd., and Vormetric, Inc. is also provided in this report.

Key Benefits:

• This report is an extensive analysis of current and potential education data security market trends.

• The report contains a depth quantitative analysis of current and future market estimations through 2016-2023, which helps recognize growth opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the market helps understand the current practices for better investment decisions.

• Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the market.

• Extensive analysis of the education data security market is conducted by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

