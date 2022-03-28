Submit Release
Attorney Roberto Ambrosino Named to Texas Rising Star Super Lawyers List for Fifth Consecutive Year

San Antonio Criminal Defense Firm Law Office of Roberto Ambrosino, PLLC is Recognized for Excellence in Criminal Defense

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Criminal Defense Attorney Roberto Ambrosino has been selected to the 2022 Texas Rising Stars list for the fifth consecutive year (2018-2022). Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.

Attorney Roberto Ambrosino opened the Law Office of Roberto Ambrosino, PLLC in 2009 and primarily services Bexar County, Texas and the surrounding areas. Roberto Ambrosino graduated from Texas Tech University School of Law, and also has been recognized for excellence in criminal defense by Avvo, San Antonio Magazine, Scene in S.A. Magazine, Expertise.com, and ThreeBestRated.com. Learn more about the Law Office of Roberto Ambrosino, PLLC at criminaldefensesa.com.

