Telesto Group, a CollabraLink company, announces Artificial Intelligence Award
Telesto Group, a subsidiary of CollabraLink Technologies has been awarded the Data Readiness Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) contract by DoD JAIC.
This innovation vehicle is the first of its kind – DRAID is a logical next step in helping Federal agencies to complete their digital transformation journey”MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telesto Group, a subsidiary of CollabraLink Technologies, announced today that it has been awarded the Data Readiness Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) contract by the Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC). This new four-year contract (W52P1J-22-G-0051) will provide broad access to Federal agencies that are seeking to accelerate the adoption of AI in support of mission enablement.
— George Batsakis, CollabraLink CEO
DRAID represents a key new contract vehicle for Telesto Group, which established a strategic relationship with CollabraLink, a leading digital transformation platform company, in late 2021. Collectively, Telesto Group & CollabraLink are poised to apply expert capabilities in Human-Centered Design, Agile DevSecOps, Cloud Engineering, and Data Science to drive key modernization efforts via the DRAID program.
"Telesto is thrilled to advance our partnership with the JAIC via the DRAID program” said CollabraLink’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. George Batsakis. “This innovation vehicle is the first of its kind – DRAID is a logical next step in helping Federal agencies to complete their digital transformation journey. In addition to the important modernization work that is happening at the application layer, DRAID is going to create opportunities for our agency partners to conceptualize AI use cases and implement new data management products that can have a profound impact on their mission.”
“We feel the DRAID contract will prove to be an incredibly useful vehicle to Federal agencies that are seeking ways to harness their data” continued Chief Strategy Officer Jerad Speigel. “As we implement app factories to modernize our agency partners’ portfolios, this program is going to serve as a perfect complement, enabling them to discover new possibilities and deploy AI-driven solutions for data management.”
About Telesto Group
Headquartered in McLean VA with offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Telesto Group has been delivering innovative solutions to the Federal Government for over a decade. Telesto is a subsidiary of CollabraLink Technologies, a market-leading digital transformation company. With unique expertise in business process, supply chain, acquisition, and HR modernization, this partnership is solving some of the most critical challenges in the Federal Government today.
DRAID Contract Number: W52P1J-22-G-0051
Inquiries on DRAID and other AI-related needs may be directed to: AI@collabralink.com
DRAID Team
CollabraLink
