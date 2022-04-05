The Green Laundress Now in Grocery Stores
Get Tub Scrub Today in Good Food Markets
This is an important step for The Green Laundress. We’re so thankful for the opportunity to partner with Good Food Markets.”LANHAM, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Laundress is thrilled to announce that one of their signature products, Tub Scrub will now be carried by Good Food Markets at all 3 locations in the Washington, DC area including their newest location in Seat Pleasant, MD beginning April 5, 2022.
Tub Scrub, made from clean ingredients such as baking soda and distilled water, will have your tub as well as your whole bathroom sparkling and smelling fresh and clean.
Tub Scrub can also be used to clean the following:
*toilets
*shower stalls
*tile
*sinks
*stained coffee mugs
*dirty dishes
*faucets
*grills
*ovens
Erica Ahmed, Founder of The Green Laundress shared “This is an important step for the company. We listen to our customers and time and again, they tell us that they want the option to purchase our products at their local grocery stores. We’re so thankful for the opportunity to partner with Good Food Markets. We feel it’s a natural fit.”
