Axia Facility news

Axia Medical Solutions takes new direction for their Skin Care Business starting in 2022. New products, new international program, new outsource opportunity.

President/CEO, “the current strategic direction for Axia will create excellent opportunities for the company to expand sales and product advancements into the international markets.””
— James Krulisky

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axia Medical Solutions expands commercial operations

Axia Medical Solutions LLC, a California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor, has launched several new commercial programs. These include:
• Developing new and innovative skin care products. Available now is a new and improved 7% alpha-Arbutin skin enhancing product to address skin discoloration and hyperpigmentation, a 1% Retinol anti-aging cream, and several serums containing Vitamin C and botanicals. All the new products will be available as either Dermesse branded or through the Private Label program.

• Expanding international market presence. Several international distributors have been signed and the company is actively looking to increase their international presence. According to Axia Medical Solutions President and CEO, James Krulisky, “the current strategic direction for Axia will create excellent opportunities for the company to expand sales and product advancements into the international markets.”

• Facility and warehouse outsourcing capability. Due to the NABP accreditation (National Association of Boards of Pharmacy) Axia has implemented a strategy to offer warehouse and shipping services to other companies looking for this capability for their pharmaceutical products. Axia is capable of storing refrigerated and room temperature products. The NABP accreditation, along with over 30 State distribution licenses, allows Axia to ship anyone’s prescription products to medical professionals and medical facilities throughout the USA.

About Axia Medical Solutions: Axia Medical Solutions was formed in 2003 as a specialty pharmaceutical company providing prescription strength drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and cosmetic skin care products to the medical professional community under the brand name, Dermesse. Axia Medical is a California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor, maintains distributor licenses throughout the USA, and is accredited by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, NABP/VAWD. Please visit us www.AxiaMedicalSolutions.com or call 866-494-4466.

James Krulisky President & CEO Axia Medical Solutions

James Krulisky
AXIA MEDICAL SOLUTIONS LLC
+1 866-494-4466
