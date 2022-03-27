What Are You Scared of Now? Overcoming Phobias and Life’s Anxieties
To Unleash and Heal One’s Phobias and Anxieties — A Healing Book To Overcome the Fears
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kenneth A. Marston will be one of the featured authors in the
upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled What Are You Scared
of Now? Overcoming Phobias and Life’s Anxieties. What is the difference between fear
and phobia? The book of Kenneth A. Marston will help people who want to get rid of
their phobias and anxieties that negatively impact their lives. It is a battle that happened
when he was a kid until he became an adult. To enlighten readers that as a person you
can conquer and defeat anything you perceive that is negatively affecting your lives.
“He offers wisdom concerning employment goals and general self-esteem. He has an
intimate knowledge of grief, having lost a son, and gives some clues on handling such a
cataclysmic, seemingly insuperable tragedy...He also encourages readers to learn to
communicate one’s fears to others through counseling. Marston writes with sensitivity
and an appropriate helping of light anecdote but always with a serious intent: to help
readers help themselves to accept, understand, and overcome the common barriers of
fear, phobia, and anxiety through practical, replicable methods. His book will be useful
to caregivers and an inspiration to anyone seeking to change life for the better.” —
Reviewed by Barbara Bamberger Scott, US Review of Books.
Kenneth A. Marston is a retired social worker that resides in Augusta, Maine. His advice
and techniques are to recommend oneself or to help others come in a professional
capacity. This is his second book.
What Are You Scared of Now? Overcoming Phobias and Life’s Anxieties
Written by: Kenneth A. Marston
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online book resellers.
