To Unleash and Heal One’s Phobias and Anxieties — A Healing Book To Overcome the Fears

“However, there exist a few individuals that abuse and/or destroy other’s lives. Fortunately, these ones are a minority. Unfortunately,...” — What Are You Scared of Now?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kenneth A. Marston will be one of the featured authors in the

upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled What Are You Scared

of Now? Overcoming Phobias and Life’s Anxieties. What is the difference between fear

and phobia? The book of Kenneth A. Marston will help people who want to get rid of

their phobias and anxieties that negatively impact their lives. It is a battle that happened

when he was a kid until he became an adult. To enlighten readers that as a person you

can conquer and defeat anything you perceive that is negatively affecting your lives.

“He offers wisdom concerning employment goals and general self-esteem. He has an

intimate knowledge of grief, having lost a son, and gives some clues on handling such a

cataclysmic, seemingly insuperable tragedy...He also encourages readers to learn to

communicate one’s fears to others through counseling. Marston writes with sensitivity

and an appropriate helping of light anecdote but always with a serious intent: to help

readers help themselves to accept, understand, and overcome the common barriers of

fear, phobia, and anxiety through practical, replicable methods. His book will be useful

to caregivers and an inspiration to anyone seeking to change life for the better.” —

Reviewed by Barbara Bamberger Scott, US Review of Books.

Kenneth A. Marston is a retired social worker that resides in Augusta, Maine. His advice

and techniques are to recommend oneself or to help others come in a professional

capacity. This is his second book.

What Are You Scared of Now? Overcoming Phobias and Life’s Anxieties

Written by: Kenneth A. Marston

