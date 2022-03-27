Submit Release
News Search

There were 131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,561 in the last 365 days.

What Are You Scared of Now? Overcoming Phobias and Life’s Anxieties

To Unleash and Heal One’s Phobias and Anxieties — A Healing Book To Overcome the Fears

“However, there exist a few individuals that abuse and/or destroy other’s lives. Fortunately, these ones are a minority. Unfortunately,...”
— What Are You Scared of Now?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kenneth A. Marston will be one of the featured authors in the
upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled What Are You Scared
of Now? Overcoming Phobias and Life’s Anxieties. What is the difference between fear
and phobia? The book of Kenneth A. Marston will help people who want to get rid of
their phobias and anxieties that negatively impact their lives. It is a battle that happened
when he was a kid until he became an adult. To enlighten readers that as a person you
can conquer and defeat anything you perceive that is negatively affecting your lives.

PRESS RELEASE | LONDON BOOK FAIR 2022

“He offers wisdom concerning employment goals and general self-esteem. He has an
intimate knowledge of grief, having lost a son, and gives some clues on handling such a
cataclysmic, seemingly insuperable tragedy...He also encourages readers to learn to
communicate one’s fears to others through counseling. Marston writes with sensitivity
and an appropriate helping of light anecdote but always with a serious intent: to help
readers help themselves to accept, understand, and overcome the common barriers of
fear, phobia, and anxiety through practical, replicable methods. His book will be useful
to caregivers and an inspiration to anyone seeking to change life for the better.” —
Reviewed by Barbara Bamberger Scott, US Review of Books.

Kenneth A. Marston is a retired social worker that resides in Augusta, Maine. His advice
and techniques are to recommend oneself or to help others come in a professional
capacity. This is his second book.

What Are You Scared of Now? Overcoming Phobias and Life’s Anxieties
Written by: Kenneth A. Marston
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+19256982619 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

What Are You Scared of Now? Overcoming Phobias and Life’s Anxieties

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.