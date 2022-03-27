Author Shares Collection of Short Stories, Novellas, and Stage Plays

“I’ve failed, lost the battle of life. I'm a street comer watching the world go by me. The dreams and hopes are gone. All illusion has faded. I’m not rich and never will be. ” — Excerpt from The Heart of A Poet

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM , March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK — Author Terrence Hill will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming

London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled The Heart of A Poet. A book of short

stories collection with four novellas and two stage plays. It has comedic theatrical, poetry,

and poems. It is stories from San Paolo heard through the centuries by every people and

civilization on Earth, justice, and compassion in our daily lives.

It talks about an old man who spreads peace with the hope of the goodwill of mankind

and hears his voice for peace.

Terrence Hill was born in 1947 in Cambridge, Massachusetts in the United States. He

taught at the University of Madrid. He worked at Thomas Stephen Pools Lloyd of London

in London, England. Mr. Hill has written the Histoire de France and written for the

French and British Theater. He now lives in Rome, Italy, where Terrence continues to be

a man of letters.

The Heart of A Poet

Written by: Terrence Hill

