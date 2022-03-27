The Heart of A Poet
Author Shares Collection of Short Stories, Novellas, and Stage Plays
LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM , March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK — Author Terrence Hill will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming
London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled The Heart of A Poet. A book of short
stories collection with four novellas and two stage plays. It has comedic theatrical, poetry,
and poems. It is stories from San Paolo heard through the centuries by every people and
civilization on Earth, justice, and compassion in our daily lives.
PRESS RELEASE | LONDON BOOK FAIR 2022
It talks about an old man who spreads peace with the hope of the goodwill of mankind
and hears his voice for peace.
Terrence Hill was born in 1947 in Cambridge, Massachusetts in the United States. He
taught at the University of Madrid. He worked at Thomas Stephen Pools Lloyd of London
in London, England. Mr. Hill has written the Histoire de France and written for the
French and British Theater. He now lives in Rome, Italy, where Terrence continues to be
a man of letters.
The Heart of A Poet
Written by: Terrence Hill
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online book resellers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter