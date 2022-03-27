Debut Single “OMG” By Trill Cartie featuring CN-FIVE, Is Creating Waves In The Music World
18-year-old Hip-Hop artist Trill Cartie’s debut single OMG, featuring CN-FIVE is now available on all music platforms.
Cartier Ctucciane Smith, who is popular by his stage name Trill Cartie is an 18-year-old Hip-Hop artist from Miami, FL. He is under the Chronic Records label. He recently released a new song named OMG featuring CN-FIVE. OMG marks the debut singles of the talented Hip-Hop artist. This new song is available on all music platforms.
— Trill Cartie
The lyrics of OMG have been penned down by Trill Cartie and Tnesha Silvera. The video has been directed by Young Wild Panda.
Trill Cartie has made a name for himself in the music industry with his versatility. His achievements have made him a pacesetter who has made amazing contributions to the music industry. His ability to switch between accents and lyrical flows has ensured his popularity among the listeners. What makes him really unique in the field of music is his accent, style, and flow.
According to Trill, he is a good communicator who pays attention to details, manages time properly, and completes any task with a positive attitude. He wants to become a game-changer in the rap music scenario. His goal is to launch his own record label where he will be able to sign artists from his hometown and also from other Caribbean Islands. Trill has great knowledge of the music industry and he brings an analytical and detail-oriented approach to work.
“With my songwriting and creative skills, I want to look for ways to enhance my Hip-Hop music skills and attain excellence in my field. My ultimate aim is to make the audience satisfied with my works. I look up to artists like Young Thug and Drake. Many associate my style with Playboy Cartie and Aboogie. Eliminating self-doubt is important and I use my knowledge to entertain the audiences'' said the artist.
Trill hopes to win a Grammy in the future.
About Trill Cartie
