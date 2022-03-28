Mirzapur Official initiates “Love Mirzapur” - A Tribute by Vishal Yoman & Ayushi Anand
Mirzapur Official is one of the largest media platform that will bring revolution to society with such initiatives.MIRZAPUR, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People have an inherent love for their city, its culture, and not just those who stay there, but even people who travel all the cities, love to take sweet memories with them back. As a token of love, they click their pictures and backpack to move on to the next destination. Many big cities have their typography like “I Love Mumbai”, “Love HYD”, and many others. Similarly, small cities should also have the same to promote their own culture, tradition & tourism. Looking at this Mirzapur Official, the first digital media outlet has initiated the selfie point with the typography “Love Mirzapur” for Mirzapur district, Uttar Pradesh.
This initiative was submitted by the founder of Mirzapur Official, Vishal Yoman & co-founder, Ayushi Anand. Both of them are delivering authentic news over the years through their platform, Mirzapur Official. They have been gathering information and keeping people updated with the latest affair about the city. They aim at educating people about digitalization and how it can be useful for people to address their issues on a larger scale.
Along with disseminating news they consider issues and make sure that they find the solution for the same. In the past, they have helped people facing issues like - Violence against animals, unhealthy water supply, and many more. They have started many initiatives through which they motivate people to come forward to share their stories and problems faced by them.
Mirzapur Official is a subsidiary of Kalpanik Films LLP, and its adventure began in Sept. 2014 with a Facebook community page. They now have over 2,00,000 Facebook families and a monthly readership of over 29 million people. According to their credibility, their Facebook group has 15,000+ members, their WhatsApp group has 48000+ members, and their Instagram account has 12,000+ followers.
Talking about the initiative, founder and co-founder, Vishal Yoman & Ayushi Anand respectively said, “When we started this platform, it started with a Facebook community page. Over the years, we developed it into a platform so that we can keep the people of Mirzapur updated with the latest and ongoing incident around the city. As people in Mirzapur were not tech-savvy, we decided to guide them and make everyone aware of it. To pay tribute to our city we also initiated the typography ‘Love Mirzapur’. We had written to the Commissioner of Mirzapur district, requesting that the installation must be given a permanent home in the city.”
Through their platform, they have influenced people's lives over the years and are very constant about doing the same. Mirzapur Official is one of the largest media platforms that will bring revolution to society with such initiatives.
