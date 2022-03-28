STORYSMART LAUNCHES STORYSMART CARES

StorySMART's national network of TV reporters is empowered to provide free video storytelling as part of STORYSMART CARES

Start-Up Empowers Professional Storytellers to Provide Free & Discounted Video Storytelling Services to Those in Need to Further STORYTELLING FOR ALL Mission

A great story on film or video is a beautiful gift that has the profound power to connect and touch people deeply. This is about empowering our growing team in the US to bring storytelling to all.” — Ron Watermon

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast growing video and motion picture storytelling tech start-up STORYSMART announced they have formally launched STORYSMART CARES a charitable effort to help further the company’s mission of providing STORYTELLING FOR ALL.

“We believe everyone matters and deserves to have their story told in amazing way by a professional while retaining their intellectual property rights,” STORYSMART LLC Founder and CEO Ron Watermon said. “STORYSMART CARES is our way of giving back while furthering our mission to provide professional storytelling for all.”

The St. Louis based technology startup has already donated over $24,000 worth of video storytelling services within the St. Louis market since they were established. STORYSMART CARES is about expanding that charitable work around the United States by tapping their growing network of filmmakers, TV reporters and production companies.

“A great story on film or video is a beautiful gift that has the profound power to connect and touch people deeply,” Watermon said. “STORYSMART CARES is about empowering and enabling our growing team to help those most in need in their own communities.”

Each professional storyteller within the STORYSMART network is empowered to do pro bono work on behalf of a client with the support of the company. The storyteller donates their services in addition to STORYSMART doing the same. Every beneficiary goes through the same client service process, signing a contract and owning the final work product.

Eighty television journalists/independent filmmakers in 26 states have signed contracts to be part of the network. The company is adding an average of three to four reporters a week and expects to eventually cover every market in the United States.

You can learn more about STORYSMART CARES at getstorysmart.com/cares

###

ABOUT STORYSMART

STORYSMART is a premium video and motion picture content creation service that empowers individuals, families, athletes, celebrities, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and others to have their stories professionally told while ensuring they retain the intellectual property rights on their productions as though they did it themselves. STORYSMART’s mission is to provide STORYTELLING FOR ALLTM. You deserve to be remembered and to #OwnYourStory.

THE STORYSMART WAY - PROVIDING PROFESSIONAL STORYTELLING FOR ALL