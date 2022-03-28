Florida State Parks Specialty License Plate Now Available
TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022
— Tammy Gustafson, Foundation President
The Florida State Parks Foundation announced today that the Florida State Parks specialty license plate is now available at local tag agencies, statewide.
The Florida State Parks specialty license plate has been delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies statewide and Floridians who purchased presale vouchers can now redeem them at their local tax collector office or license plate agency. Those who wish to purchase the new specialty plate can also do so at their local office.
The new specialty license plates were authorized during Florida’s 2021 Legislative Session, and the presale process began in October 2021. The Florida State Parks specialty plate is the first plate from the 2021 Legislative Session to meet all design, development, manufacturing, and presale requirements established to begin the distribution process.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles requires that all organizations wishing to introduce a new specialty license plate presell 3,000 units before they begin production. The DMW allows two years to meet this goal. The Florida State Parks specialty plate reached 3,000 presales in just 34 days. $25 from each plate sold will directly benefit the Florida State Parks Foundation’s efforts to protect, preserve, sustain and grow our award-winning state parks.
“This new revenue stream will provide significant and ongoing funding to enable us to protect and preserve our award-winning state park system,” said Tammy Gustafson, Foundation President.
The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.
It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy.
