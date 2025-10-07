Florida State Parks Foundation, Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds debut second new accessible playground for state parks

Fort Clinch State Park in Fernandina Beach recently debuted a new, accessible playground funded by the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds, the Florida State Parks Foundation and the Friends of Fort Clinch. Fort Clinch State Park in Fernandina Beach recently debuted a new, accessible playground funded by the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds, the Florida State Parks Foundation and the Friends of Fort Clinch.

~New experiences at Fort Clinch State Park include accessible swings, picnic tables and more~

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida State Parks Foundation, the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds and the Friends of Fort Clinch today joined Florida State Parks to celebrate the opening of a new, state-of-the-art accessible playground at Fort Clinch State Park in Fernandina Beach.A short distance from the park’s namesake 19th-century fort structure, the new playground is accessible to people using wheelchairs and other mobility devices and features sensory and ground-level activities.Jacksonville philanthropist Delores Barr Weaver, a longtime supporter who in 2024 pledged $500,000 over five years to support accessibility in state parks, teamed up with the Foundation and the Friends of Fort Clinch to fund the new playground. The total cost of the new equipment and installation was approximately $65,000.“The Foundation is committed to expanding accessibility in our state parks, and we are proud to have played a role in creating fun outdoor spaces that every young park visitor may enjoy, ” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “We believe everyone should have a positive, memorable experience in our state parks, regardless of their age or mobility level, and we are so thankful to our partners for joining us in pursuit of that goal.”Today’s announcement marks the third in a series of accessible playgrounds at Florida’s award-winning state parks. Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park near Tallahassee opened a similar playground in 2024, and Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine debuted another earlier this year.The Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds contributed a total of $100,000 toward the playgrounds at Fort Clinch and Anastasia. Weaver also made a generous contribution to the first ever accessible glass-bottom boat at Silver Springs State Park in 2021.In recognition of Weaver’s dedication, generosity and generational impact on accessibility in state parks, Florida State Parks Foundation Board President Kathleen Brennan last year designated Weaver as the first ever “Florida State Parks Foundation Accessibility Champion.”“I’m so glad to see these new playgrounds coming to fruition and creating a love of the outdoors and nature for our youngest generations,” Weaver said. “I hope families across Florida will use these places to make memories and enjoy Florida’s state parks for many years to come.”

