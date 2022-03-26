26 Year Old Heart Disease Survivor Founded His Own Computer Company, Truncus Computers
Why are the letter U and I on a keyboard right next to each other? Because they would be lost without each other.”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Delcoure was born with a rare heart defect called, "Truncus Arteriosus," and needed major open heart surgery days later. He has survived four open heart surgeries. He started Truncus Computers because he was always fascinated by how things work. He's definitely a tinkerer.
— Ryan Delcoure
Truncus Computers' serves everyone in Orange County, California. Truncus Computer's vision is to change the world into a better place with technology.
Truncus Computers customers call them to fix their computer, troubleshoot, upgrade, repair, remove virus/malware, install software, setup their printer/scanner, reinstall Windows OS with updates, reinstall macOS, and setup virtual machines for them. Truncus Computer's goals are to make devices to save kids and young adults with their technology, making powerful, eco-friendly devices at an affordable rate.
Ryan Delcoure's quote as a kid was "Lights, Fans, How does it work?" His inspirations growing up were Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, Bill Gates, Kevin O'Leary, and later on, Palmer Luckey. He always watched Shark Tank with his mom and sister every Friday when it came on. His favorite shark on the show is Kevin O'Leary. His company is based around the human heart, user friendliness, straight to the point, and looking at life from another perspective.
The company strives to give back and be the best. Never settles for less, to make sure we get their needs and wants done correctly. We will make sure our strive for great products and services will never end. One byte at a time.
Ryan Michael Delcoure
Truncus Computers
+1 714-472-3241
truncusco@gmail.com