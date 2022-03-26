Vietnam-based uniform and workwear manufacturer for global suppliers expands into new markets
Workforce suppliers and distributors around the globe have found a high-quality apparel source at manufacturer-direct prices as the company continues aggressive expansion into new markets
Dony Garment has remained competitive and worked through the disrupted supply chain even though the global pandemic.
- Lower labor costs: Statistics show that Vietnam has lower labor costs than major competitors such as Cambodia, Indonesia, and China. This gives the country a competitive advantage by increasing the cost-saving of global buyers.
- Vietnam has a well-developed infrastructure—including 160 international ports, 3 international airports, and efforts to improve railway and expressway infrastructure.
- Vietnam has a long tradition in the apparel industry that it leverages—in addition to an appetite for modernization and innovation to keep up with global demand/trends. The products are typically easy to transport, cheap, and of high quality.
- The country has reputation for maintaining stable relationships with global buyers and customers. Its main export destinations include the European Union, the U.S., South Korea, and Japan.
- The export-driven growth model of the textile industry is influenced by several international trade agreements such as the EVFTA (EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement) and the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership).
DONY GARMENT, a Vietnam-based uniform and workwear manufacturer for global suppliers and distributors, announced today they are expanding their export and manufacturing footprint to include Europe, America, Japan, Korea, Canada, and the Middle East.
The company has moved forward with its plans to expand into new markets by manufacturing high-quality, low-cost uniforms and workwear, including school and cheerleading uniforms and workwear for industry and office professionals, including t-shirts, trousers, jackets, aprons, and more for wholesalers and distributors around the globe.

Dony Garment can customize most items with direct embroidery, custom emblems, and silk screening to build brand development and company recognition.
Dony Garment can customize most items with direct embroidery, custom emblems, and silk screening to build brand development and company recognition.
Recently, the company manufactured and fulfilled its first order to the new European market with nearly 2000 beautifully designed protective uniforms that offer warmth while preventing snow and mud from seeping through the garment.
"We are excited about expanding our client base to include customers in Europe, America, Japan, Korea, Canada, and the Middle East," said Pham Quang Anh (Henry Pham), CEO Dony Garment.
"During the past two years, we have built long-lasting and invaluable relationships with our international partners. They know they can count on us for on-time delivery, high-quality manufacturing, and reasonable prices when they are outfitting their workforce," he added.
"No matter what industry, companies across the globe are facing supply chain challenges moving goods, fulfilling orders, and delivering them to the final destinations. Many organizations have to reevaluate their supply sources to keep their businesses going. Many clients are now looking to diversify their supply sources, and we are ready to help them," he said.
“We are a trusted manufacturer outside of China, Bangladesh, and Thailand to avoid many trade issues from those areas.
We are proud to operate from the heart of Vietnam, and our clients appreciate the care and attention brought to their orders by our dedicated workers up and down the manufacturing process," Pham said
"Once customers discover the reasonably priced high-quality products we bring to the market from outside the typical locals, they see the value we offer and choose to stay with us for the long term. During the last few years, we have capitalized on creating long-term partnerships. And we are looking forward to further expansion of the company, by moving into the private label clothing manufacturer for global fashion brands," Pham said.
Dony Garment is a clothing manufacturer based in Vietnam. They create high-quality, reasonably priced apparel products for clients across the globe. Their mission is to prove to the world that Vietnam offers unmatched services for companies of all sizes.
By the third quarter of 2021, Dony Garment has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain.
To learn more about the products Dony Garment manufactures, visit https://garment.dony.vn/
Major textile companies in Vietnam are also highly appreciated for their quality and reputation: Vietnam Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), Thanh Cong Textile Garment Investment Trading JSC, Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation, Song Hong Garment JSC, TNG Investment and Trading JSC, Binh Thanh Import - Export Production & Trade JSC (Gilimex), Viet Tien Garment Corporation, Phong Phu Corporation, Nha Be Garment Corporation JSC, Hanoi Textile And Garment JSC (Hanosimex), 10/10 Textile JSC, March 29 Textile - Garment JSC, Gia Dinh Textile And Garment Corporation.
Mr. Henry Pham
Dony Garment Company - DONY MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
+84 938842123
