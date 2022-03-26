Nylon Cable Ties Market Is Growing & Set To Experience A Significant Growth Of 8.86% CAGR From 2019 To 2026

Nylon Cable Ties Market Size

Rise in incidence of PMS, increase in awareness of PMS therapeutics, and surge in healthcare expenditure across the world drive the growth of the market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in incidence of PMS, increase in awareness of PMS therapeutics, and surge in healthcare expenditure across the world drive the growth of the global nylon cable ties market. By type, the Nylon 6 segment held the largest share in 2018. On the other hand, by region, North America would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.3% by 2026.

According to the report, the global Nylon Cable Ties industry accounted for $129 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $253.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.86% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Free PDF Sample Report (Including COVID-19 effect Analysis) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6326

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The nylon cable ties market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the nylon cable ties market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the nylon cable ties market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The electronics & electrical segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is anticipated to dominate during 2019–2026. The automotive segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the estimated period. The other segments assessed in the report take in building & construction, agriculture, consumer goods, and industrial.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6326

The market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period. The emerging concepts like single-person family in the U.S. is the prime factor driving the use of nylon cable in the construction industry. In addition, increase in construction repair activities boosts the growth of the retail management industry, and demand for high-end electronics appliances and devices drive the usage of nylon cable ties in this region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-third of the global nylon cable ties market. This is due to the presence of established industries including automotive, building & construction, electronics, agriculture, and consumer electronics.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the nylon cable ties market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the nylon cable ties market

• Post-sales support and free customization

The key market players analyzed in the global nylon cable ties market include Ascend Performance Material, Partex Marking Systems AB, YUEQING HUADA PLASTIC CO. LTD., HellermannTyton 3M, Inc., Changhong Plastics Group Imperial Plastics Co. Ltd., Hont ELectrical CO Ltd., Novoflex Marketing (P) Ltd., and ABB Ltd KSS.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nylon-cable-ties-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.