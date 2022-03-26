Submit Release
Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Shawano Co., Wis.

RICHMOND, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in the Town of Richmond, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Friday, March 25, 2022.

 

At approximately 3:55 p.m., a Shawano County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence on Oak Avenue in the Town of Richmond for a domestic disturbance following a 911 call from a woman at the residence. Upon arrival, the deputy observed a male subject shoot a female and towards the deputy. The deputy reported shots fired and exchanged gunfire with the male subject, who is now deceased. The female is also deceased.

 

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

 

The involved Sheriff’s deputy from the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

 

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Shawano County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

 

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.

