"Uneasy" Pulls Just The Right Strings

"Uneasy" Poster

Reflecting on the superficial support of online action when actual action is needed, "Uneasy" is a strong reminder that we can all evoke change in the world.

'Uneasy' nominated for 'Best Music Video'”
— NOVA 2022
FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, USA, March 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Dream Productions announces their next festival acceptance as an official selection of the Eighth Annual Northern Virginia International Film & Music Festival (NOVA), and their nomination for "Best Music Video".

Born out of collaboration with Noan Partly, an Indie-Americana singer/songwriter with Midwest roots, "Uneasy" explores the positions of online so-called Social Justice when weighed against actual oppression which calls for action to invoke change - not another Instagram post.

Filmed during COVID-19 with a very small cast and crew (only Spaceship and Koura Linda of multi award-winning Space Dream Productions were crew as Director, Production Designer, DP, Camera Ops, Gaffer, Set Dresser, and Wardrobe Stylist), Partly’s idea for the story of the song revolved around the concept of a symbolic character rotely going through life completely disengaged, while someone more connected with the world struggles. Apart from the thought-provoking subject and lyrics, "Uneasy" delivers dexterous fingerstyle instrumentation coupled with lucid resonant vocal stylings, all percolated between sultry focus and spritely soulful grooves.

The video was shot in its entirety in one day, with visual effects done by virtuoso Alex Heffner ("Spider-Man: No Way Home", "The Mandalorian", "Free Guy".)

Uneasy will be presented as an Official Selection of the 8th annual NOVA Fest with screenings running April 3-10 2022.

