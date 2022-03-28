Ships to Venus Revival Song On Course To Capture The Galaxy!

Ships to Venus "Let's Get Together" Ships to Venus launches "Let's Get Together" Alyssa Suede and Spaceship on set for "Let's Get Together"

Ships to Venus first single "Let's Get Together" rockets to festival acclaim with Official Selection and "Best Music Video" nomination!

'Let's Get Together' nominated for 'Best Music Video'” — NOVA 2022

NASHVILLE, TN, US, March 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Band Ships to Venus announces their latest music video “Let’s Get Together” and its acceptance as an official selection of the Eighth Annual Northern Virginia International Film & Music Festival (NOVA), where it was nominated for "Best Music Video".Who says chance encounters can’t lead to artistic adventures? In March 2020, musical maestro Spaceship leaned into his Disney side, and launched The Disney Positive Podcast, a podcast where he “talks to people who he thinks have a positive influence in the world, and then makes them talk about Disney!”Among his first guests was actress/singer Alyssa Suede, daughter of David Campbell and sister of musician Beck. They talked about the film "The Parent Trap" and how the song “Let’s Get Together” could make for a fantastic revival through a rearrangement in a minor key. When two incredible forces like this meet, they’re bound to produce a storm, and so Ships to Venus was born and began its stellar collaboration on the song they envisioned!Fast forward through a major pandemic and various film and television projects among them both. 2021 found them getting together and bringing their reimagined version of "Let’s Get Together" to life. The finishing stardust on top was provided when it was mixed and mastered by multi-Grammy winner, Buck Snow. The finished song lent itself to a very French New Wave, almost psychedelic vibe.Alyssa and Spaceship pulled together inspiration images on a Pinterest board, leaning into that French/vintage vibe. Alyssa scouted East Nashville locations, and pulled fashion pieces together to solidify the Ships to Venus vibe for the shoot.Spaceship traveled to Nashville with his wife, Space Dream Productions President and multi-award winning filmmaker Koura Linda. She designed and created a custom wardrobe by way of a pink and silver bubble wrap aluminum dress for Alyssa, and a full tin foil suit with pink trim for Spaceship. Joined by Nash Cats' Alex Lake, psychedelic lighting setups and deep moody settings were created to augment the funky outdoor sequences.Ships to Venus took off Valentine’s Day 2022 with the release of their first single "Let’s Get Together", currently available across all music streaming platforms.The music video was released the same day, and has just received its first of what promises to be many Official Festival Selections! "Let’s Get Together" will screen as part of the NOVA International Film & Music Festival. Screenings will run April 3-10, 2022.While building up a strong range of work in film, Spaceship’s focus has always been music. As such, he has been writing, recording and releasing songs for over a decade, performing at venues from The Viper Room to the Sundance ASCAP Music Cafe, as well as collaborating on integral music contributions to the Emmy Award-winning Joseph Gordon-Levitt-led TV series "Hit Record on TV".Alyssa Suede comes from a family of incredible and well-known artists and is a force to be reckoned with. She started performing from an early age, playing young Nancy Kerrigan in NBC’s "Tonya & Nancy: The Inside Story". And with a fighting spirit that gained her the Figure Skating Champion title at the age of 13, she continues with creative fervor to this day, from selling out the El Rey Theater in LA with her band Rome Will Burn, to appearing on shows such as The CW's "All American", Paramount Network's "American Woman", and Hulu’s "Light as a Feather".The two combined are a musical force to be reckoned with!

"Let's Get Together" Ships to Venus