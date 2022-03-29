Mark Nicholson recognized in Top Attorneys of North America 2022-2023 edition by The Who’s Who Directories.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Battery Man”
The Law Office of Mark Nicholson has been representing clients in the Indianapolis, IN area and throughout Indiana since 2009. The firm handles legal matters in criminal law, family law, personal injury, civil rights, and other practice areas. Whether you were accused of a crime, somebody violated your civil rights, or a neighbor’s dog bit you; you’ll get the legal representation your situation requires from Attorney Mark Nicholson. The Law Office of Mark Nicholson is the firm to call for help, and they are passionate about helping you achieve success.
The firm’s founder, Mark Nicholson, is a criminal defense and personal injury and civil rights attorney with over a decade of experience to address your legal needs. His favorite is battery cases. Mark Nicholson is called The Battery Man, because his first criminal jury trial was a battery case. The case was named the Big Buford Battery case. They charged his client with throwing a big Buford sandwich at the manager through the drive-thru window and then going through the drive-thru window and battering the manager. It was all captured on video. The verdict: Not Guilty! His first personal injury case was a car accident. Mark views car accidents as a form of battery, for example, one car hitting (battering) another, although generally unintentional.
Comic books have fascinated him since he was a little kid, especially Batman. They often refer to him as the Batt-Man Attorney. Why does he spell Batt-Man with two Ts? The 2 Ts in Batt are “To Take” down the charges, the case, or whatever stands in the way of getting justice for his clients.
He is the attorney known for fighting when there is a travesty of justice! Mark Nicholson has faced travesties and overcame them. He knows what it is like to be mistreated and how stressful the legal process can be. He will work hard to put you at ease. He will explore the facts in your case and help you decide on your next best steps. Mark Nicholson is focused on serving as a compassionate advocate. He’ll assist you in and out of the courtroom. Let him go to bat for you! Mr. Nicholson will help you achieve your goals.
Mr. Nicholson, a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in combat, (assisted veterans in receiving the benefits they earned) founded this firm with a strong tradition of service to his community and country. Just as he fought hard for his country, he will fight hard for you. He believes that his clients deserve the highest-quality representation, and he has established this throughout his firm. He went to law school and received his J.D. from Indiana University, McKinney School of Law, 2008, and was the class president. He earned his B.S. in business from Grace College. Mark is admitted to the Indiana Bar. Mr. Nicholson is a member of the American Bar Association, the Indiana State Bar Association, the Indianapolis Bar Association. Attorney Nicholson, the Battery Man, is also a certified Kansas City Barbecue Society Judge and a former United States Parachute Association member.
Mark Nicholson trained attorneys. He supervised and trained attorneys at the Marion County Public Defender Agency. He is an adjunct professor for the Indiana University McKinney School of Law. In addition, he has served as Judge Pro Tem for the Marion County Superior Courts.
For his experience working hard on high-profile cases, the news media often seeks Mr. Nicholson’s opinion on several high-profile cases. He’s been featured in magazines like Indianapolis Monthly concerning voluntary manslaughter and that he served 12 years, ACLU’s Carrying the Torch, Indiana Lawyer, and more.
Attorney Nicholson has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, has 5-star ratings, and is an award-winning attorney. He has many honors, including “Top 10” Personal Injury Attorney by Attorney and Practice Magazines, 2021, recognized as an Elite Lawyer Criminal Defense for 2020, Expertise for Best DUI Lawyers in Indianapolis, AVVO, 10 Best Client Satisfaction, 2018-2020.
The Top Attorneys of North America, a New York based publication, distinguishes and profiles leading attorneys who have reached a recognizable degree of success and leadership in their field. The directory is valued for promoting awareness of the accomplishments within the North American legal community.
Contact:
The Law Office of Mark Nicholson
7007 Graham Rd., Suite 102-A
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Mailing Address
9702 E. Washington Street, Suite 171
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Phone Direct: 317-667-0718
Office: 317-219-3402
Email: mark@marknicholsonlaw.com
Mark NIcholson
The Law Office of Mark Nicholson has been representing clients in the Indianapolis, IN area and throughout Indiana since 2009. The firm handles legal matters in criminal law, family law, personal injury, civil rights, and other practice areas. Whether you were accused of a crime, somebody violated your civil rights, or a neighbor’s dog bit you; you’ll get the legal representation your situation requires from Attorney Mark Nicholson. The Law Office of Mark Nicholson is the firm to call for help, and they are passionate about helping you achieve success.
The firm’s founder, Mark Nicholson, is a criminal defense and personal injury and civil rights attorney with over a decade of experience to address your legal needs. His favorite is battery cases. Mark Nicholson is called The Battery Man, because his first criminal jury trial was a battery case. The case was named the Big Buford Battery case. They charged his client with throwing a big Buford sandwich at the manager through the drive-thru window and then going through the drive-thru window and battering the manager. It was all captured on video. The verdict: Not Guilty! His first personal injury case was a car accident. Mark views car accidents as a form of battery, for example, one car hitting (battering) another, although generally unintentional.
Comic books have fascinated him since he was a little kid, especially Batman. They often refer to him as the Batt-Man Attorney. Why does he spell Batt-Man with two Ts? The 2 Ts in Batt are “To Take” down the charges, the case, or whatever stands in the way of getting justice for his clients.
He is the attorney known for fighting when there is a travesty of justice! Mark Nicholson has faced travesties and overcame them. He knows what it is like to be mistreated and how stressful the legal process can be. He will work hard to put you at ease. He will explore the facts in your case and help you decide on your next best steps. Mark Nicholson is focused on serving as a compassionate advocate. He’ll assist you in and out of the courtroom. Let him go to bat for you! Mr. Nicholson will help you achieve your goals.
Mr. Nicholson, a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in combat, (assisted veterans in receiving the benefits they earned) founded this firm with a strong tradition of service to his community and country. Just as he fought hard for his country, he will fight hard for you. He believes that his clients deserve the highest-quality representation, and he has established this throughout his firm. He went to law school and received his J.D. from Indiana University, McKinney School of Law, 2008, and was the class president. He earned his B.S. in business from Grace College. Mark is admitted to the Indiana Bar. Mr. Nicholson is a member of the American Bar Association, the Indiana State Bar Association, the Indianapolis Bar Association. Attorney Nicholson, the Battery Man, is also a certified Kansas City Barbecue Society Judge and a former United States Parachute Association member.
Mark Nicholson trained attorneys. He supervised and trained attorneys at the Marion County Public Defender Agency. He is an adjunct professor for the Indiana University McKinney School of Law. In addition, he has served as Judge Pro Tem for the Marion County Superior Courts.
For his experience working hard on high-profile cases, the news media often seeks Mr. Nicholson’s opinion on several high-profile cases. He’s been featured in magazines like Indianapolis Monthly concerning voluntary manslaughter and that he served 12 years, ACLU’s Carrying the Torch, Indiana Lawyer, and more.
Attorney Nicholson has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, has 5-star ratings, and is an award-winning attorney. He has many honors, including “Top 10” Personal Injury Attorney by Attorney and Practice Magazines, 2021, recognized as an Elite Lawyer Criminal Defense for 2020, Expertise for Best DUI Lawyers in Indianapolis, AVVO, 10 Best Client Satisfaction, 2018-2020.
The Top Attorneys of North America, a New York based publication, distinguishes and profiles leading attorneys who have reached a recognizable degree of success and leadership in their field. The directory is valued for promoting awareness of the accomplishments within the North American legal community.
Contact:
The Law Office of Mark Nicholson
7007 Graham Rd., Suite 102-A
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Mailing Address
9702 E. Washington Street, Suite 171
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Phone Direct: 317-667-0718
Office: 317-219-3402
Email: mark@marknicholsonlaw.com
Mark NIcholson
The Law Office of Mark Nicholson
+1 317-219-3402
email us here