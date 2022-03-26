Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.25.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Robin Umberg, 66, of Villa Park, has been appointed to the California Veterans Board. Umberg served as Undersecretary at the California Department of Veterans Affairs from 2011 to 2014, and was a Deputy Secretary of Veteran Homes there in 2011. Umberg served with the U.S. Army from 1973 to 2010, retiring with the rank of Brigadier General. Umberg earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Northern Colorado. She is a member of the American Legion, Reserve Officers Association, and Military Officers Association. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Umberg is Democrat.

Rachelle Arizmendi, 49, of Sierra Madre, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, where she has served since 2017. Arizmendi has been a Member of the Sierra Madre City Council since 2014, where she served as the Mayor in 2017 and 2020. She has been Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment since 2016, where she was Director of Head Start from 2000 to 2014 and a Registered Dietitian from 1998 to 2000. Arizmendi was Nutrition Adjunct Faculty at Pasadena City College from 2013 to 2015. She earned a Master of Science degree in family and consumer sciences from Eastern Illinois University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Arizmendi is registered without party preference.

Don Cameron, 69, of Helm, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, where he has served since 2014. Cameron has been General Manager and Vice President of Terranova Ranch Inc. since 1981. He is Chairman of the California Cotton Alliance and McMullin Area Groundwater Sustainability Agency, and Director and Past Chairman for the California Tomato Growers Association. He is a member of the Environmental Farming Act Science Advisory Panel and the Western Growers Association Board of Directors. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Cameron is a Democrat.

Jenet DeCosta, 40, of Watsonville, has been appointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture. DeCosta has been Chief of Staff at Driscoll’s since 2016, where she was Marketing Manager from 2014 to 2016 and Business Analyst from 2012 to 2014. She was Business Manager of the American Red Cross Penn-Jersey Blood Services Region from 2010 to 2012, where she was an Analyst for Strategic Planning from 2003 to 2010. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. DeCosta is a Democrat.

Michael Gallo, 71, of Merced, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, where he has served since 2012. Gallo has been Chief Executive Officer of Joseph Gallo Farms, maker of Joseph Farms Cheese, since 1985, and Co-Owner since 1972. He is a member of the Merced Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency Board of Directors, Merced County Chamber of Commerce, Merced Elks, Italo American Lodge, Merced Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Merced College President’s Circle. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gallo is a Republican.

Eric Holst, 54, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, where he has served since 2012. Holst has been Associate Vice President for Natural Climate Solutions at the Environmental Defense Fund since 2021, where he has held several positions since 2006, including Managing Director and California Regional Director of the Center for Conservation Incentives. He was Principal at Holst Conservation Consulting from 2004 to 2006, Executive Director at the Resources Legacy Fund in 2004, Program Officer at the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation from 1999 to 2003 and a Manager at the Rainforest Alliance, Conservation Agriculture Program from 1996 to 1999. He is a California Registered Professional Forester. Holst earned a Master of Science degree in environmental management from Duke University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Holst is a Democrat.

Glenda Humiston, 63, of Novato, has been appointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture. Humiston has been Vice President of Agriculture and Natural Resources for the University of California since 2015. She was California State Director for Rural Development at the U.S. Department of Agriculture from 2009 to 2015, Senior Partner at AGvocate Consulting Services from 2001 to 2003 and Deputy Undersecretary for the United States Department of Agriculture from 1998 to 2001. Humiston earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in environmental science, policy and management from the University of California, Berkeley and a Master of Science degree in international agricultural development from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Humiston is a Democrat.

Bryce Lundberg, 60, of Chico, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, where he has served since 2013. Lundberg has been Vice President of Agriculture at Lundberg Family Farms since 2000 and Partner and Owner at B&E Lundberg since 1984. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Lundberg is a Democrat.

David Mancera, 42, of Salinas, has been appointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture. Mancera has been Director of Kitchen Table Advisors since 2018 and Principal Consultant of Mancera Consulting Group since 2014. He was Senior Business Advisor at Kitchen Table Advisors from 2015 to 2018, Agriculture Business and Technology Institute Adjunct Professor at Hartnell College from 2014 to 2017 and a Business Broker Associate for BTI Group/Business Team from 2014 to 2015. Mancera was a Senior Compensation Analyst at Granite Construction from 2011 to 2014 and Senior Financial Analyst at Driscoll Strawberry Associates Inc. from 2007 to 2011, where he was a Marketing Analyst from 2005 to 2007. He was Director of Grower Relations at Colorful Harvest in 2011, Economic/Research Intern at the California Strawberry Commission in 2005 and a Sales Associate at FoodSource from 2001 to 2002. Mancera was a Field Laborer for Agriculture Labor Contractors from 1993 to 2001. Mancera earned a Master of Science degree in agricultural and resources economics from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Mancera is a Democrat.

Michelle Passero, 52, of Mill Valley, has been appointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture. Passero has been Director of Climate and Nature Based Solutions at the Nature Conservancy since 2008. She was Board Member at the Marin Conservation League from 2007 to 2011, Business Development Executive at EcoSecurities in 2008 and Director of Policy Initiatives at the Pacific Forest Trust from 2000 to 2008. Passero earned a Master of Laws degree in sustainable international development from the University of Washington School of Law and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Passero is registered without party preference.

Frank Salazar, 47, of Imperial, has been appointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture. Salazar has been President of Vencer Public Affairs and Strategy since 2020. He was Director of Communications and Community Relations at Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District from 2016 to 2020, Director of Communications for California State Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia from 2014 to 2016 and Special Assistant to State Senator Ben Hueso from 2012 to 2014. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Salazar is a Democrat.

Joy Anne Sterling, 68, of Sebastopol, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, where she has served since 2013. Sterling has been Chief Executive Officer at Iron Horse Vineyards since 2006, where she was Director of Sales and Marketing from 1985 to 2006. She was a Deputy Bureau Chief at ABC Network News Los Angeles from 1983 to 1985. Sterling is Chair of the California Democratic Party Rural Caucus. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sterling is a Democrat.

Patricia Stock, 59, of Chico, has been appointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture. Stock has been Dean of the College of Agriculture at California State University, Chico since 2021. She was Director of the School of Animal and Comparative Biomedical Sciences at the University of Arizona, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences from 2018 to 2021, where she was a Professor in the Department of Entomology and the School of Animal and Comparative Biomedical Sciences from 2001 to 2021. Stock earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Natural Sciences from Universidad Nacional de la Plata. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Stock is a Democrat.

Maral Farsi, 41, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Legislative and Governmental Affairs at the California Department of Public Health. Farsi has been Deputy Director of Legislative and Inter-Governmental Affairs at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development since 2018, where she served as Acting Deputy Director of the Office of the Small Business Advocate and Acting Deputy Director of External Affairs from 2018 to 2019. She was Regional Director of Governmental Affairs at CVS Health from 2014 to 2018, a Health Policy Manager at Optum from 2011 to 2014 and a Policy Analyst at the California Association of Health Plans from 2008 to 2011. Farsi was a Program Associate at The California Endowment from 2007 to 2008. Farsi is a member of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health Alumni Association Advisory Board and part of the incoming class of fellows of the American Leadership Forum. She earned a Master of Science degree in law from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a Master of Public Health degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Public Health. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $155,280. Farsi is a Democrat.

###