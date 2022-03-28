Submit Release
DiversiFi Blue set for CookieSale Presale Launch on April 14th

DiversiFi Banner

DiversiFi BSC

The Binance network can be a beautiful space with solid projects and honest people building for sustained growth. We hope that DiversiFi will join the ranks of the respected top tier projects on BSC.”
— Carlo Garcia, DiversiFi Partner
NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DiversiFi is set for Presale Launch of their first token offering: DiversiFi Blue ($DVFB) on the innovative and secure CookieSale Launchpad on April 14th at 9:59pm EST / April 15th 01:59 UTC. There is a scheduled AMA interview with the DiversiFi team on April 11th at 4pm EST / 8pm UTC. Follow DiversiFi & CookieSale on Twitter to learn more about WhiteList opportunities and additional AMA information.

About DiversiFi:
DiversiFi aims to be the premiere rewards token ecosystem on the Binance Chain by offering passive income & portfolio diversification, with an automated rotating rewards system featuring: BTC, ETH, DOT, MATIC, & AVAX. By holding DiversiFi Blue, holders will passively diversify their holdings every 30 hours.

DiversiFi Blue is the first token of a planned ecosystem of DiversiFi tokens. Early holders will have exclusive access to airdrops and whitelists for subsequent releases of DiversiFi - tokens that will work symbiotically with each other and collaboratively with others - to passively increase crypto portfolio diversification and token accumulation.

Website: https://diversifi.app
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DiversiFibsc
LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/diversiFiBSC

About CookieSale:
CookieSale is a new, expertly designed token launchpad set to change the landscape for good. Safe, Fast, and Secure with detailed KYC AI technology and In-Depth Contract Auditing, CookieSale is going to become the go-to destination for developers to build their brands, launch their projects, and for holders to discover their next favorite project.

Website: https://cookiesale.app
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cookiesaleio
LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/cookiesale

Not Investment Advice
The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.)

Information Accuracy
All the information provided is subject to change at any time due to market conditions or source retractions including editorial modifications.

For more information, please visit:
https://diversifi.app/

DiversiFi PR
DiversiFi BSC
pr@diversifi.app



