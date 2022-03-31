Beam Clear Aligners Makes $1 Million In 12 Months
Founded by a solo business owner, Beam is a fast-growing clear aligner brand based in Australia that has recently made $1M in 12 months.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beam Clear Aligners are a brand of clear aligners that are spreading fast across Australia, available in various locations, from Sydney to Melbourne to Brisbane. Having been started by a solo founder, the team at Beam is celebrating 12 months in providing clear aligners and, more specifically, having made over $1 million AUD in their first year of business.
In the world of dentistry, the need for devices that can help discretely and effectively treat alignment issues, such as crooked teeth, have always been popular. Alignment problems can develop at any stage of life and, for some people, traditional braces aren’t going to suit their needs. For many, they simply aren’t subtle enough. Clear aligners, like those from Beam, can help people straighten their teeth but without worrying about the appearance of traditional braces.
Beam Clear Aligners are sold not just through a range of partnered dentists and orthodontists throughout Australia, but also directly online through the website. Customers are able to visit the website to take a 30-second online assessment, after which they can see a personalised 3D treatment plan that explains how their aligners will help them. From there, they can purchase an impression kit that is then sent back to the team at Beam to create the aligners necessary. After that, the customer wears several aligners, each of them helping to further correct their alignment over a set period of time.
One of the benefits of Beam Clear Aligners that have helped them become so popular is the fact that they can allow people to receive dentist-direct teeth straightening treatments without the need for any in-person appointments. There are still licensed dental professionals on the other end of the process, making sure that the aligners are being designed to be used as effectively as possible, just on the other end of the screen.
As a result of the extra convenience afforded by their online purchasing process, and the growing need for alignment treatment options that are more discreet, Beam Clear Aligners have been able to make a million dollars in their first year and anticipate further growth as their services spread far and wide.
To learn more about Beam Clear Aligners, how they work, and how those in need of alignment treatments can find them, you can visit their website at https://trybeam.com.au/.
END
Notes for the Editor: Please address and send any press inquiries to Alex Dask, who can be reached at 3/40 Smith St., Surry Hills, Sydney, NSW, 2041, Australia or on the phone at +61435847610. All email inquiries can be sent directly to hello@trybeam.com.au.
Alex Dask
Beam
+61 435 847 610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other