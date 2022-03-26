Krab Queenz Seafood Prepares To Open Largest Black Female Owned Seafood Restaurant In History

Krab Queenz Seafood Founder & CEO Tonique Clay celebrates Women's History Month with the announcement of Franchise's 8th location - Hello Krab Queenz Harlem.

HARLEM, NEW YORK, UNINTED STATES, March 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krab Queenz Seafood & Daiquiris Founder & CEO Tonique Clay celebrates Women's History Month with the announcement of Franchise's 8th location - Hello Krab Queenz Harlem.Black serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Tonique Clay is soaring in the food industry with the announcement of her history-making Harlem, New York location. Serving as the Franchise's first New York location, Krab Queenz Harlem is 11,000 sq ft and is the world's largest seafood restaurant owned by an African American woman. The popular Louisiana-based seafood chain will open its first NYC restaurant in the former Harlem Olive Garden on 125th Street. The location couldn't be more perfect for the southern-born eatery as it's in the heart of the Black Mecca at the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and serves as neighbors to Whole Foods Market and furniture giant Raymour & Flanigan.Founded in Baton Rouge, La in 2016, Krab Queenz has since expanded across the Southeast with restaurants in Houston, Atlanta, Hattiesburg and Jackson, Miss., and more. The Franchise's success can be credited to its great food, loyal customers, and community initiatives nationwide. Krab Queenz Seafood's key to success is that it operates on southern hospitality and prides itself on providing a unique dining experience. Those fundamentals helped Krab Queenz propel its large following on social media. Krab Queenz Harlem plans on opening its door in the second quarter of 2022 with a Tribute To Harlem Grand Opening Celebration."Krab Queenz is a brand that takes pride in providing a great dining experience to each of our customers. We want our customers to feel like family in our establishments outside of providing our delicious recipes. That's the southern thing to do." said founder Tonique Clay, "We expect to raise the bar with the Harlem location. By it being in the Black Mecca, we have planned several events to celebrate, give back and involve the local communities, and it's a blessing to be opening in Harlem. Still, it's an even bigger blessing to be able to give."About Krab Queenz:Krab Queenz Seafood is known for its savory seafood and delicious daiquiris. Originating in Baton Rouge, LA, founded by Tonique Clay, the Louisiana export expanded to Houston in November 2018. Since the franchises Star-studded Grand Opening and the City of Houston Proclaiming November 18, Krab Queenz Day in the city., Krab Queenz has provided great food, community service, and good vibes to hundreds of thousands of beloved guests. Krab Queenz Seafood has received support from some of entertainment's finest, including Tyler Perry, Mulatto, Cardi B, Saucy Santana, social media sensation Desi Banks, and many more. Krab Queenz now has locations in 6 states nationwide. The vastly growing Seafood Franchise has also expanded into the product market. In April 2022, The CEO announced Krab Queenz Foods . Many items, including the infamous daiquiri mixes, waffle mix, seasons, and batters, are available through the Krab Queenz Foods website.For more information on Krab Queenz Seafood, please visit https://www.krabqueenz.com