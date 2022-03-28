Vanguard roofing Celebrating 50 years in Commercial Roofing in the Northeast
Established in 1972, Vanguard is a family-run Commercial Roofing company, servicing NY's Hudson Valley, North NJ, CT, Western MA, and parts of New England
Striving to be the best in our industry is a daily challenge, and Vanguard and its people are ready, willing, and able to embrace our exciting future.”WAPPINGERS FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanguard is proud to be celebrating 50 years in commercial roofing!
— Frank Algier
Founded in March 1972, Vanguard started as a commercial, industrial, and institutional roof leak repair and maintenance company. Over the 50 years, we have expanded to a complete commercial roofing company offering everything from leak repairs to being a one-stop-shop for all your roofing needs.
Our services now include; roof leak repair, roof retrofits, roof replacement, new roofing, thermal imaging, drone imaging, and solar-ready roofs. We have grown from servicing the Poughkeepsie, New York area to Offices in Springfield, MA; Waterbury, Ct; Hawthorne NJ; and servicing our clients in 7 states, surpassing 19 million sq feet of managed commercial roofs.
Since Vanguard's inception as a family-run company, we have kept true to our core values while never losing the personal touch we consistently deliver.
Over the last 50 years, we have learned that being open and transparent is pretty good for business. The key to our longevity is our 4 pillars which make up our foundation/ core value of who we are and why we do what we do. They are the following: Good Ethics translates to good business, Knowledge, Service, and Excellence. Knowing that Values matter has allowed us to grow and prosper.
Some quotes from our dedicated staff are:
"I am very grateful that we have achieved this important milestone. Service to the customer is what the message passed along was. I am proud to say that I have made Vanguard a career; through my 47 years here, I have grown professionally alongside Vanguard. Customer relationships have always been a cornerstone of Vanguard and continue to be one today and in the future." Rodney Rouse, Senior Estimator
"At Vanguard, we hold on to values that seem to be lost in today's environment; family, commitment, and pride in your work. This strong foundation has enabled Vanguard to continue to grow when so many businesses are struggling or failing. Our dedication to our customers has enabled Vanguard to be the roofer of choice for many high-profile companies and religious organizations during this unprecedented time. Our entire staff is dedicated to preserving "old-fashion" customer service and that personal touch." Jo-Ann Longobardi, Operations Manager
"Be Deliberate in Every Moment" is my personal motto, which has enabled me to be successful and learn the different operations of Vanguard. I believe that due to our founding beliefs remaining our top priority today, Vanguard remains viable, strong, and growing. Vanguard is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year; we have achieved this through our associates' hard work and dedication and our culture of customer service that exists throughout the entire organization. Our partners (aka Clients) continually show their confidence in us by giving us their business, sharing new opportunities, and recommending us to others. We are grateful for that confidence, and we continually do all we can to earn it." Kim Ashcraft, Division Manager
"It is exhilarating to be celebrating Vanguard's 50th year in business. The roofing industry is always evolving, and Vanguard has stayed at the forefront with its focus on quality, safety, and new technology. I am proud to be part of the Vanguard team. We have the best customers, team members, and vendors." Jay Dziubek, MA Division Manager
"Vanguard is truly a unique company that stands out in this industry. Their focus has always remained on quality vs. quantity. We take pride in every job we do. When you do business with Vanguard, you can rest assured that you bring on a partner who cares about your satisfaction and a job done proficiently. I'm proud to be part of such a company." Josh Kittelson
"I am proud to be part of the Vanguard family because they share my belief that is going the extra step without being asked and proud of the work you accomplish. The focus of Vanguard is customer service and the relationships you build." Joe Fosberg
"I came to Vanguard Roofing just over a year ago, never imagining how satisfying the job would become. It may sound a bit corny, but I genuinely love working here! The company's core values: excellence, honesty, integrity, and building strong customer relationships are the same values I have embraced throughout my career. Vanguard doesn't just talk to these values, we put them into action each and every day, and it is reflected in our client's trust in us and the incredibly long relationships we have with so many of them.
I am looking forward to learning a lot more about this business, putting this knowledge into action, and adding to our success." Mark Jones
"While growing the business has not been easy, it has been a significant challenge we have overcome and achieved as a team. We have grown while maintaining our core values, such as the highest standard of quality assurance and customer satisfaction. As a result, our reputation has only strengthened, and we are extremely fortunate to be recommended as the preferred roofing contractor in our serviceable areas. I'm thankful for a loyal team of management, employees, and other vendors we work hand in hand with as we continue our growth. We would be nowhere if I did not thank our clients for the opportunity to do work for them and the trust that we have been honored to be a part of by helping to maintain their buildings."
Frank Z. Algier, Quality Control Manager
"I have had multiple occasions in my career to reflect on my choice to become a Commercial Roofing Contractor, especially these last 2 years with all of the pandemic's challenges. We have been fortunate, the last 50 years, with had working dedicated and service-oriented people both administratively and as well as field mechanics. They are why our clients have stayed with us and why 80 % of our business comes through referrals. Striving to be the best in our industry is a daily challenge, and Vanguard and its people are ready, willing, and able to embrace our exciting future." Frank Algier, Owner
