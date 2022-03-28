Precision Pilates Grand opening event - April 9, 2022 Open invitation to the entire community

Get stronger, work Stability, and Muscle Stamina We keep it small and intimate, so you get a focused workout to strengthen and lengthen you from the tip of your toes to the top of your head.

We're excited to offer more class options, beyond Reformer Pilates, including Tower, Equipment, and Mat based on the original work of Joseph Pilates in our spacious, bright airy, spa atmosphere.” — Amy Hirsch

NESCONSET, NEW YORK, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Hirsch, founder and owner of Precision Pilates and Wellness, LLC invites the community of Nesconset to celebrate the highly anticipated Grand Opening of their new location of Precision Pilates and Wellness, LLC, a boutique Pilates Studio. The newly renovated Precision Pilates and Wellness is located in the Lake Industrial Park at 110 Lake Ave S. Suite 45, Nesconset -- right next door to the Amber Court Assisted Living. This free health and wellness event takes place on April 9th, 11 Am -1 pm. Precision Pilates will be offering both studio tours and will meet our members and specialists –The Facialist and NP Choice Rejuvenation at our new facilities, unveiling new equipment and fitness amenities. Attendees will enjoy refreshments and nibbles, along with raffles, giveaways, and sale of up to 20% off fitness wear and more. Special discounts on intro packages and individual Pilates sessions will also be offered at the event. The event is FREE to the public and all ages and fitness levels are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to wear fitness attire and be ready to try out the new space. RSVP via email at info@smithtownpilates.com or visit https://smithtownpilates.com/open-house/ to schedule a tour. For more information, class schedules, or to reserve classes online visit www.SmithtownPilates.com.

“We are thrilled to introduce and share our new state of the art Pilates Health and Wellness Facility,” said Amy Hirsch, Owner/Instructor at Precision Pilates Studio. “For the past 9 years, we have truly enjoyed helping our clients energize their lives and improve their overall health and wellness, strength, posture, and flexibility by offering affordable, personalized Classical Pilates instruction. Now with our expansion and the opening of Precision Pilates, we are excited to offer many more class options, beyond Reformer Pilates, including Tower, Equipment, Mat and Privates based on the original work of Joseph Pilates.” said Amy Hirsch.

Precision Pilates teaches Pilates the way it was intended to develop a strong core and condition the whole body. The apparatus and especially the springs of the apparatus play a major role in your workout and how you progress. Precision Pilates is fully outfitted with all the Classical apparatus made by GRATZ, Pilates by Design, and Peak Pilates.

What is Pilates? It's a formula for success to align your bones, strengthen your muscles. This is done by combining resistance training, and body weight training with our spring driven equipment. Get the results you want with full-body training. Private sessions maximize your progress, while our semi-private small groups are small so that you can benefit. Precision Pilates keeps our classes small and intimate no more than 6 participants at a time.

Precision Pilates is Nesconsets best-kept secret for Classical Pilates instruction and teacher certification. The studio offers expert training on every piece of Pilates equipment with targeted results programming. Our studio designs custom workouts for your specific needs and goals with Private and semi-private small group sessions.

Benefits of Pilates

Develop Muscle Strength

Build a Strong Core

Spring driven equipment to work efficiently & effectively

Increase Mobility & Stability

Reduce Back Pain

Build Bone Density

New Beginnings at Precision Pilates