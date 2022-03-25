Ralph Brown Brings Bicycles to Schools
Former NFL star, Ralph Brown continues to give back to the community with the donation of bicycles in elementary schools.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ralph Brown, former NFL star and man of faith, continues giving back to underserved communities through private donations of resources specific to each population. While his support of large organizations such as Habitat for Humanity is well publicized, Mr. Brown counts providing bicycles to elementary children with transportation deficits as one of his great accomplishments.
“Recognizing a need and being able to fill it is one of the primary goals of my faith,” says Brown. “God has granted me abundance, and it is only fitting that I would find others to bless. My career, on and off the field, has afforded me great privileges and opportunities to bless others, and I continue looking for ways to spread the wealth and the message of my faith.”
In urban school districts around the country, adequate student transportation continues to be a challenge. Students outside of bus routes and without resources to make the trek to school in a timely and safe manner are prone to excessive absences and subsequent learning challenges. By providing bicycles, Mr. Brown hopes to support better attendance and learning as well as safer commutes. Education continues to be of utmost priority to him.
Ralph Brown played 10 seasons in the NFL, most recently with the Arizona Cardinals in 2009. He played college football at the University of Nebraska and has leveraged his football experience into television broadcast positions. Mr. Brown has spent the past decade building a mentoring career through which he influences the development of youth and collegiate athletes as well as coaches at every level.
Ralph Brown
