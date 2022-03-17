Submit Release
Ralph Brown Supports Faith Initiatives Through Habitat for Humanity

Former NFL star Ralph Brown continues to share his faith through financial support for Habitat for Humanity.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former NFL star, Ralph Brown, is proud to share his faith and support affordable housing through Habitat for Humanity’s community initiatives in Cleveland, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.

“Habitat for Humanity’s mission is an important cause to me and reflects the values I hold as a Christian,” said Brown. “Giving back and using my own blessings to lift others up is what it’s all about. Providing families with the opportunity for stable housing through a program that teaches homeownership skills is an invaluable asset in a world where housing insecurity continues to grow.”

Habitat for Humanity is a global non-profit organization that brings people together to build homes for qualified applicants struggling with housing insecurity. Since its inception in 1976, Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 4.2 million people globally improve their living conditions. Powered by more than a half-million volunteers that build, advocate, and raise awareness about affordable housing, Habitat for Humanity’s impact to communities—domestic and abroad—is unmatched.

Brown’s donations and support have contributed to the overarching mission of Habitat for Humanity in various communities around the country.

Ralph Brown played 10 seasons in the NFL, most recently with the Arizona Cardinals in 2009. He played college football at the University of Nebraska and has leveraged his football experience into television broadcast positions. Mr. Brown has spent the past decade building a mentoring career through which he influences the development of youth and collegiate athletes as well as coaches at every level.

