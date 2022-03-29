AltaClaro Secures $2.5M Series Seed Preferred Financing Round To Expand Training Platform for Legal Industry
Leading experiential learning platform empowers lawyers to own career trajectories, while helping law firms reduce training and development costs.
Law firm cost pressures are mounting. Training at firms has yielded inconsistent results. It has become a strategic imperative for law firms to adapt with a scalable cost-effective solution.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AltaClaro, the leading experiential training platform for lawyers, today announced it has raised a $2.5M Series Seed Preferred Financing Round. AltaClaro will use the funds to build on its existing successes by expanding its product offerings and continuing to grow its market share.
— Abdi Shayesteh, CEO/Founder, AltaClaro.
The financing round was led by Bryce Catalyst, a leading legal tech fund whose General Partner Cary Burch is the former Chief Innovation Officer of Thomson Reuters. Co-investors include LearnStart, the seed-stage investment arm of LearnCapital, whose investments include successful companies such as Coursera, and global law firm Orrick’s Legal Technology Innovation Initiative.
Launched by attorneys in 2017, AltaClaro has solved the problem of effectively and efficiently training lawyers at scale, providing training for some of the largest law firms in the world.
AltaClaro’s educational platform leverages a unique, proprietary approach to experiential learning that helps professionals gain the practical skills they need to become “practice-ready” in safe environments.
By employing best-practices in education science, AltaClaro has created a scalable solution for law firms to dramatically improve lawyer engagement and retention while massively reducing a firm’s training and development costs.
“Law firm cost pressures are mounting alongside record associate turnover rate,” said Abdi Shayesteh, CEO and Founder, AltaClaro. "For years, training at firms has yielded inconsistent results - full of unconscious bias. It has become a strategic imperative for law firms to adapt - and until now - they haven’t been able to find a scalable cost-effective solution.”
“It’s exciting to hear first-hand how AmLaw 200 firms are reaping the benefits of AltaClaro’s platform. AltaClaro has become an essential part of a firm’s training and development - associates love their courses and practice group leaders are seeing results with increased productivity and efficiency,” noted Cary Burch, President and CEO of Bryce Catalyst. “We are excited to be investors and advisors for this talented team that is transforming the way lawyers become practice-ready at every stage of their career.”
As part of Bryce Catalyst’s investment, Cary Burch has been appointed to AltaClaro’s board of directors, allowing AltaClaro’s management team direct access to the expertise, strategy and growing legal tech network that Bryce Catalyst has to offer.
“We were impressed with AltaClaro’s unique training platform that melds effective legal learning with experiential methodology,” added Don Burton, Managing Partner, LearnStart. “They’ve developed a scalable and data-driven way to deliver a hands-on approach to legal training. This fits perfectly into our education technology investment model and we are excited to partner with AltaClaro as they transform the legal tech and edtech sectors.”
“From being one of AltaClaro’s beta customers two years ago to now one of its largest, Orrick knows first-hand how solutions like AltaClaro can make work better for our associates and our teams,“ said Wendy Butler Curtis, Chief Innovation Officer, Orrick. “As we invest in the best data-driven companies at the crossroads of legal and tech, we are thrilled to partner with AltaClaro.”
###
About AltaClaro
AltaClaro is the leader in innovative experiential learning solutions for legal professionals and law firms. AltaClaro is designed to scale experiential learning for the legal profession, making it possible for law firms to facilitate fast, meaningful training to their attorneys: increasing attorney effectiveness, drastically reducing training and development costs, and reducing unconscious bias. For more information, visit www.altaclaro.com.
About Bryce Catalyst
Bryce Catalyst is a unique investment company with a focus on high growth sectors including cyber security, legal technology and regulation technology. Bryce Catalyst is managed by highly recognized software operators with proven track records of growing software & technology enabled companies. www.brycecatalyst.com.
About LearnStart
Founded in 2017, LearnStart is a venture capital fund dedicated to the transformation of learning globally through investments in education technology companies. The fund invests in seed stage ventures involved in the creation, delivery, management and scaling of learning experiences and educational access for students worldwide. www.learnstart.vc.
About Orrick’s Legal Technology Innovation Initiative
Orrick’s Legal Technology Innovation Initiative invests in promising legal tech companies globally. Through strategic relationships with each portfolio company, we help legal tech companies understand how lawyers and clients use their products, positioning us to offer advanced solutions to our clients and accelerate the pace of innovation. Other portfolio companies include Priori Legal and Reynen Court. www.orrick.com
Susan Peters
Greybridge PR
+1 917-744-0792
email us here