MLTI Announces the Student Winner of the 2022 T-Shirt Design Competition 

Introducing the winner of the MLTI t-shirt design contest, Penny Graham, a 7th grade student at Waterville Junior High School! The 2022 MLTI t-shirt design competition was open to all MLTI 7th and 8th grade students to submit their talented digital designs.

Penny

Penny’s design was chosen by a panel of judges and will be printed on t-shirts and worn by all the Maine MLTI students and educators across the state on Thursday May 26, 2022, who attend the MLTI Virtual Student Conference! Penny will also be featured on an upcoming MLTI SLAM Show to share the process she went through to digitally create her design.

Registration for the 2022 MLTI Virtual Student Conference is open to all 7th and 8th grade students. The conference takes place on Thursday May 26, 2022 and you can register here!

For more information, reach out to MLIT Project Manager Brandi Cota at Brandi.M.Cota@Maine.Gov.