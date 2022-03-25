Best Mobile Car Detailing in Boston Launches Ceramic Coatings With Warranties Based Out Of Milton Ma

Submit Release
We offer unbeatable customer service and solutions from at home customers to large company detailing fleets no detail job is to big or too small for us to give every customer the best detail in boston”
— Steve - Owner Auto Gleam Detail
BOSTON, MASSACHUSSETS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voted Top Ten in Boston For 2021, the team at Auto gleam mobile car detailing (www.autogleamdetail.com)
Now offer new and returning customers 1 - 5+ year Ceramic & Interior Coating protection backed by full manufacture warranty by Owners Pride Ceramic Coatings.

Exterior Coatings protect your paint from minor scratches and rubs plus gives the vehicle a always waxed look leading to less drips to the car wash and less build up of salt and grime.

Interior Car Coatings offer full protection against burns , scratches, spills and dye transfer from jeans

They add this service to their ever popular in demand at home interior car detailing packages, from pet hair removal to cleaning up messy kid spills.

The team at Auto gleam detail have a package to suit your needs with optional add ons available to suit your requirements plus the opportunity to join there monthly maintenance detail program, that will keep customers cars looking like it just came of the show room floor.

Car owners can Book their mobile detailing package online through Auto Gleams booking form at
https://www.autogleamdetail.com/auto-car-detail-boston

Stephen M
Auto Gleam Mobile Car Detailing
+1 617-433-0491
Info@autogleamdetail.com
