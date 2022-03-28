Yellowfin Named a Visionary for Third Consecutive Year in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and BI Platforms
As Visionary as 1-2-3 : Yellowfin Named a Visionary for the Third Consecutive Year in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and BI Platforms
With the release of our Guided NLQ capability in Yellowfin 9.7, Yellowfin now has an analytics consumption experience that is unmatched.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellowfin, the only enterprise and embedded analytics vendor that successfully combines industry-leading action-based dashboards, automated business monitoring and data storytelling, today announced it has been named a Visionary for the third consecutive year in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms[1].
— Brad Scarff, CTO of Yellowfin
The news follows another year of growth for Yellowfin, including product innovations in the consumerization of augmented analytics and data storytelling, increased customer satisfaction, expanded partner ecosystem, and joining Idera, Inc.’s Developer Tools business. In the recent Yellowfin 9.7 release, Yellowfin launched Guided NLQ (Natural Language Query), enabling anyone in the business — regardless of analytics expertise — to ask data questions in plain language and instantly receive an answer. Included in this ground-breaking release are enhanced embedded capabilities for developing custom analytical application experiences, addressing the needs of product teams and developers in creating action-oriented analytics and contextual integrations inside their application workflows.
According to latest research, “Increasingly, the focus of augmentation is shifting from the analyst persona to the consumer or decision maker. To achieve this, automated insights must not only be statistically relevant, but they must also be relevant in context of the user’s goals, their workflow and the actions they need to take based on the data” [2]
“Yellowfin’s continued success in delivering innovation in a fast-moving space such as analytics and business intelligence is truly impressive,” said Atanas Popov, GM of Yellowfin and Idera’s Developer Tools business. “Products, such as Signals, Stories, and Guided Natural Language Query (NLQ)-powered analytics deliver unmatched value to Yellowfin’s many customers and create unprecedented opportunities for growth.”
“With the release of our Guided NLQ capability in Yellowfin 9.7, Yellowfin now has an analytics consumption experience that is unmatched,” said Brad Scarff, CTO of Yellowfin. “We have long been passionate about building analytics for the masses, which we deliver with the only combination of actionable and dynamic dashboards, data storytelling, fully automated analytics and now truly accessible self-service via Guided NLQ. All in a package that can be easily embedded to power analytics in any application.”
The full report from Gartner is available as a complimentary download here.
[1][2]Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms,” by Austin Kronz, Kurt Schlegel, Julian Sun, David Pidsley, Anirudh Ganeshan, March 22, 2022.
Gartner Disclaimer
GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Yellowfin
Yellowfin is a global BI and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is recognized as an innovator by the world’s leading analyst firms. More than 29,000 organizations and over 3 million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day.
Ivan Seow
Yellowfin
+61 3 8594 4127
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter