“I went straight into the Temple of Vaccinia and burst through the door. Before I could even speak one word, Dr. Jenner jumped up from his desk and greeted me by placing both hands on my shoulder.”—” — shoulder.”— Excerpt from During the Pandemic with Edward Jenner

Author Dr. Barbara ten Brink will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled During the Pandemic with

Edward Jenner. A biography based on the history, life, and works of Edward Jenner, a physician who pioneered the concept of vaccines including creating the smallpox vaccine. A fictional character, NAMED ROBERT, was created to build the story AROUND Edward Jenner. A story that involves working on the solution to the global pandemic of smallpox.

“They learn that without Dr. Jenner’s relentless pursuit to develop the vaccination process, the world today would not be free of smallpox... The incorporation of this section reinforces the importance of the research process in their own everyday lives. Historically, insightful, and contemporarily pertinent, this book is sure to fascinate young readers and parents from the first page to the last. It would likely be a welcome addition to a school library as well as a home one.” — Reviewed by Nicole Yurcaba, US Review of Books.

For forty-nine years, a person who taught science named Dr. Barbara ten Brink has written this book as an inspiration during her teaching practice. Edward Jenner was one of Dr. ten Brink’s heroes even then and was represented on one of her posters. The City of Austin presented Dr. Barbara ten Brink the distinguished service award in

2000. In 2008, she received the Conservator of the Colorado River Award which she shared with Lady Bird Johnson.

During the Pandemic with Edward Jenner

Written by: Dr. Barbara ten Brink

