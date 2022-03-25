Psychedelic Pop Band Swansgate to Release Experimental New Album “Becoming Someone”
Psychedelic Pop Band Swansgate bring fresh waves of luminous melodies and penetrating rhythms on heady new album “Becoming Someone”, out April 29.
My dad died a year before starting the project, and that thrust me into a transformation of sorts. I went through a long process of reflection, which led to a better understanding of who I am." Musically, the band utilize psychedelic guitars, bass and piano with tinges of jazz and experimental influence layered with rich synths, drum and MIDI programming to create their distinctively tropical signature sound. Although "Becoming Someone" is perfect listening for the beach, it's deep lyrical themes and real-life inspiration make it ideal for reflection and deep introspection.
Formed in small town North Carolina by 3 close friends, Swansgate have slowly evolved their sound into a modern, synthesizer-driven psychedelic pop.
From the Artist:
“With this album, we really wanted to bottle up about 20+ years worth of musical influence into a 45 minute piece of music. My dad died a year before starting the project, and that thrust me into a transformation of sorts. I went through a long process of reflection, which led to a better understanding of who I am. Just as we are all children of our ancestors, this album is a child of all of the musical ideas that inspired it. I really tried hard to capture the essence of every artist I’ve ever loved, while arranging things in a way that is new and fun to listen to.” – Stu Draughn
Recent the band released a full video live performance on their Youtube channel. The upcoming album's lead single "Island of Lies" is available now on streaming platforms.
