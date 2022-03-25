Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,145 in the last 365 days.

March 25, 2022 - Owner of "Roadside Zoo" and Nephew Plead No Contest to Animal Cruelty Charges

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares Attorney General

202 North 9th Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 804-786-2071 FAX 804-786-1991 Virginia Relay Service 800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:   Victoria LaCivita (804) 588-2021  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

OWNER OF “ROADSIDE ZOO” AND NEPHEW PLEAD NO CONTEST TO ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES

~ Keith Wilson, owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park, and his nephew Christian Dall’Acqua have both pled no contest to animal cruelty charges following an investigation by the OAG’s Animal Law Unit ~

RICHMOND, VA – Keith Wilson and his nephew Christian Dall’Acqua pled no contest today in Frederick County Circuit Court to 27 and 19 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, respectively. This follows a 2019 investigation by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit, where 119 exotic and agricultural animals were seized due to animal cruelty at Wilson’s “roadside zoo” in Frederick County.

In Virginia, animal cruelty is a class one misdemeanor.

The animals included lions, tigers, bears, camels, goats, water buffalo, and more.

Keith Wilson was sentenced to 12 months with 12 months suspended on each count of animal cruelty, for a period of 5 years on the following conditions:

  • Wilson will not work, own, possess, broker, buy, sell, trade, transfer, or barter any exotic animals, which includes non-human primates, birds, and reptiles, for five years.
  • He will have no more than 125 agricultural animals and will practice good animal husbandry. Wilson is allowed one dog, and the Commonwealth will consider increasing the cap after one year if he maintains clean inspections and good animal husbandry.
  • He will allow unannounced inspections by law enforcement, investigators, and a licensed Virginia veterinarian for a period of 5 years. There will be up to 5 inspections per year.
  • Wilson agrees to waive his 4th Amendment rights to search and seizure for law enforcement or Animal Control to only inspect to ensure he is not owning any exotic animals and that he has no more than 125 agricultural animals and a dog.
  • Wilson must also keep the peace and be of good behavior during that period.

Christian Dall’Acqua was sentenced to 12 months with 12 months suspended on each count of animal cruelty for a period of 5 years on the following conditions:

  • Dall’Acqua will not work with, own, possess, broker, buy, sell, trade, transfer, or barter any exotic animals, which includes non-human primates, birds and reptiles for five years.
  • Dall’Acqua agrees to waive his 4th Amendment rights to search and seizure for law enforcement or Animal Control to inspect to only ensure he is not owning any exotic animals.
  • Dall’Acqua must also keep the peace and be of good behavior during that period.
  • Dall’Acqua also agrees to waive any appeal rights pursuant to this plea agreement.

If Wilson or Dall’Acqua break any of the conditions of their agreement, they could respectively serve 27 or 19 years in prison.

The case was handled by Senior Assistant Attorney General K. Michelle Welch, head of Attorney General Miyares’ Animal Law Unit, and Assistant Attorney General Kelci Block. The Office of the Attorney General would like to thank the Frederick Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Spotsylvania Sheriff Office, Shenandoah Sheriff’s Office, Powhatan Sheriff’s Office, Caroline Sheriff’s Office, Virginia Animal Fighting Taskforce, Attorney General Miyares’ Computer Crimes Unit, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Halifax Sheriff’s Office, Dr. Ernesto Dominguez, Dr. Samantha Moffit, Dr. Tony Poutous, Dr. Mindy Babitz of the Bear Care Group, Darren Minier of the Oakland Zoo, The Wild Animal Sanctuary, Angels of Assisi and the Richmond SPCA for their help and assistance in this case and taking care of the seized animals.

###

You just read:

March 25, 2022 - Owner of "Roadside Zoo" and Nephew Plead No Contest to Animal Cruelty Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.