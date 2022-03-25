Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,145 in the last 365 days.

Governor Carney Nominates Gregory R. Babowal as Commissioner of the Court of Common Pleas in Kent County

Nomination - Governor John Carney

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday nominated Gregory R. Babowal to serve as Commissioner of the Court of Common Pleas in Kent County. 

Currently, the Court of Common Pleas has two Commissioners. Commissioner Emily Ferrell is assigned to New Castle County, and Commissioner Donald R. Bucklin is assigned to Kent and Sussex counties. Babowal was nominated to a new commissioner position that will be assigned to Kent County. Commissioner Bucklin will focus upon Sussex County.

Babowal’s nomination must be confirmed by the Delaware Senate.

“Greg’s a hardworking prosecutor with the right experience to serve as Commissioner of the Court of Common Pleas in Kent County,” said Governor Carney. “I am pleased to submit his nomination to the Delaware Senate for confirmation, and look forward to the Senate’s vote.”

For more than twenty years, Babowal has worked in the Delaware Department of Justice as a Deputy Attorney General.  Babowal’s experience includes prosecuting murder cases, violent felony cases, and felony drug cases. Babowal also has experience in private practice as a civil litigator with Tybout, Redfearn and Pell.

Babowal has also served as an adjunct faculty member at Wilmington University, Delaware State University, Wesley College, and Delaware Technical Community College. 

Babowal graduated from the University of Delaware with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice, and earned his law degree from Widener University School of Law.

###

You just read:

Governor Carney Nominates Gregory R. Babowal as Commissioner of the Court of Common Pleas in Kent County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.