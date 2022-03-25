Governor Carney Nominates Gregory R. Babowal as Commissioner of the Court of Common Pleas in Kent County

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday nominated Gregory R. Babowal to serve as Commissioner of the Court of Common Pleas in Kent County.

Currently, the Court of Common Pleas has two Commissioners. Commissioner Emily Ferrell is assigned to New Castle County, and Commissioner Donald R. Bucklin is assigned to Kent and Sussex counties. Babowal was nominated to a new commissioner position that will be assigned to Kent County. Commissioner Bucklin will focus upon Sussex County.

Babowal’s nomination must be confirmed by the Delaware Senate.

“Greg’s a hardworking prosecutor with the right experience to serve as Commissioner of the Court of Common Pleas in Kent County,” said Governor Carney. “I am pleased to submit his nomination to the Delaware Senate for confirmation, and look forward to the Senate’s vote.”

For more than twenty years, Babowal has worked in the Delaware Department of Justice as a Deputy Attorney General. Babowal’s experience includes prosecuting murder cases, violent felony cases, and felony drug cases. Babowal also has experience in private practice as a civil litigator with Tybout, Redfearn and Pell.

Babowal has also served as an adjunct faculty member at Wilmington University, Delaware State University, Wesley College, and Delaware Technical Community College.

Babowal graduated from the University of Delaware with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice, and earned his law degree from Widener University School of Law.

