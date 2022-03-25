UTAH COURT OF APPEALS TO HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS AT THE S.J. QUINNEY COLLEGE OF LAW

Salt Lake City, UT – The Utah Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments at the S.J. Quinney College of Law on Thursday, March 31, 2022 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Arguments will be held at 383 South University Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, in the Moot Courtroom.

The judicial panel comprised of Judge Diana Hagen, Judge Gregory Orme, and Judge Ryan Harris will hear the following cases:

Fox v. Fox, 20200949-CA – 9:30 a.m.

Viertel v. Body firm Aerobics, 20200841-CA – 10:00 a.m.

Hearings are open to the public. For more information contact Lisa Collins, 385-628-9166.

