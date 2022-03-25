Submit Release
News Search

There were 769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,146 in the last 365 days.

UTAH COURT OF APPEALS TO HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS AT THE S.J. QUINNEY COLLEGE OF LAW

Posted: March 25, 2022

Salt Lake City, UT – The Utah Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments at the S.J. Quinney College of Law on Thursday, March 31, 2022 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Arguments will be held at 383 South University Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, in the Moot Courtroom.

The judicial panel comprised of Judge Diana Hagen, Judge Gregory Orme, and Judge Ryan Harris will hear the following cases:

Fox v. Fox, 20200949-CA – 9:30 a.m.

Viertel v. Body firm Aerobics, 20200841-CA – 10:00 a.m.

Hearings are open to the public. For more information contact Lisa Collins, 385-628-9166.

 

# # #

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED »

You just read:

UTAH COURT OF APPEALS TO HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS AT THE S.J. QUINNEY COLLEGE OF LAW

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.