The demand for luxury amenities is high in the multi-family real estate market, reports NRIA

Residents today value a hotel lifestyle in their everyday operations”SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury real estate on the East Coast, reports that luxury amenities are in high demand in the multi-family real estate market. Upper-end services and conveniences are now seen as requirements and not extras for buyers and renters in multi-family properties, the New Jersey-based real estate developer finds.
Desiring to blend the comforts of home with the amenities and atmosphere of a destination resort, today’s condominium buyers and apartment renters are a discerning and sophisticated group, according to NRIA.
“Luxury communities are attracting everyone from single urban professionals to young families to retirees,” says Glenn La Mattina, COO of NRIA.
Ira Meltzer, CEO of One Million Dollar Plus, a California-based luxury residential financing firm, supports La Mattina’s claims. “The resort-style living concept is experiencing tremendous growth,” Meltzer says. “People want that pleasurable vacation lifestyle every day.”
Meltzer adds that the new flexibility that comes with working from home post-pandemic leads prospective multi-family residents to desire a one-stop live, work, and play environment for their home base.
With this idea in mind, NRIA is outfitting its luxury communities up and down the East Coast with the kind of high-end amenities that in years past might have been available only to the very wealthy.
The 1300 Manhattan, an NRIA development in Union City, New Jersey, to be completed in spring of 2023, is one such community. The 1300 Manhattan will offer 55 residences, including nine penthouses. Its residents will have use of the project’s many hotel-like amenities, including shuttle service, gym, indoor pool with outdoor lounge area, bar and meeting room, children’s play area, spa, and sauna, multiple decks with outdoor fireplaces, and more.
Drycleaning, pet grooming, and car valet services will also be offered as à la carte luxury concierge services.
“Residents don’t have to leave the building much,” says AJ Scutaro, Senior Vice President of Project Management at NRIA. “We are trying to eliminate the need to go outside for everyday errands.”
Scutaro says that lifestyle amenities like these aren’t unique to The 1300 Manhattan or NRIA, reflecting a national trend towards living, working, and playing all in one location. “I’ve seen it evolve over the past ten years,” he says. “The kinds of people who want to live in a building like this are busy. They don’t want to spend the time they do have on home maintenance and routine errands. They want the luxury of having it all at their fingertips.”
Rich Stabile, NRIA’s Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, Construction Management, and Sales, agrees.
“Residents today value a hotel lifestyle in their everyday operations,” he says. “That’s why we design our communities to really feel like you are going on vacation, but you are on vacation every day.”
About NRIA
With a history of over a decade of delivering the highest quality in construction, NRIA, headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, has earned its reputation as one of the leading real estate developers in the nation.
For more information about NRIA, visit www.nria.net.
