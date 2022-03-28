"Angry Little Asian Girl" Returns: Artist & Actor Lela Lee Releases New Comic Book About Asian Mother-Daughter Struggles

Any daughter who is trying to grow into her own person with a watchful immigrant mother will recognize herself in this anthology of comics.

Asian daughters and mothers share a frustration that they cannot express in their families and communities. This book examines the complicated lives of girls in a culture that prefers men and boys.” — Lela Lee

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cartoonist and actor Lela Lee (Scrubs, Tremors, Better Call Saul) returns today with Angry Little Asian Girl: Moments With My Mother, the latest installment in the hit Angry Little Girls series and the author’s first new release in 12 years.

Angry Little Asian Girl: Moments With My Mother is a collection of comics featuring the series’ titular character, a grade-school Korean girl named Kim and her mother. Each comic is full of frustrating misinterpretations, irritation, hope and humor as they navigate differing expectations of their mother-daughter relationship. Any daughter who is trying to grow into her own person with a watchful immigrant mother will recognize herself in this anthology of comics.

Angry Little Asian Girl debuted in 1998 as a series of video shorts, attracting wide interest from studios. When Lee was asked to “take out the Asian girl” from the story, she began self-publishing weekly Angry Little Girls comics. The series is inspired by Lee’s experience growing up as the youngest daughter of Korean-American immigrants in San Dimas, California, and is about how little girls can cope with the weight of expectations placed on them by their families. In 2005, the first Angry Little Girls book was released and went into its fourth printing in just two months. The popular book series has been sold across the U.S., U.K., Australia, and has been translated into French, German, and Korean. In 2012, Lee was nominated for a Harvey Award for her book Fairy Tales for Angry Little Girls. The series also spawned a successful line of merchandise, as well as a limited run of animated episodes featuring actress Margaret Cho who voiced Mother Lee.

The Angry Little Girls series has been lauded by critics including Soraya Chemaly (Women’s Media Center), Girls & Sex author Peggy Orenstein, and Professor Elaine Kim of UC Berkeley for its universality and the ways Lee frames anger as a gift for young girls to explore. Lee’s innovative work is a defiant response to the way Asian-American women and girls are confined to stereotypical roles of passivity and subservience, within their own homes, in the media, and in broader society. “Asian daughters and mothers share a frustration that they cannot express in their families and communities. Angry Little Asian Girl: Moments With My Mother examines the complicated lives of girls in a culture that prefers men and boys,” Lee said.

Lela Lee returns to publishing after a hiatus to care for her children. In addition to the success of the Angry Little Girl series, Lee is recognized for her acting career as a series regular on the sci-fi show Tremors, recurring roles on Scrubs, Better Call Saul, and guest spots on Grey’s Anatomy, Shameless, Friends, Will and Grace, Charmed, What I Like About You, and other television shows.

Angry Little Asian Girl: Moments With My Mother is now on sale at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.