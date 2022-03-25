RAOE Foundation’s Bestselling New Book Offers an End to America’s Opioid Crisis -- USA TODAY & WSJ Bestseller
Nearly 275 people in America die every day from Opioid Use Disorder and polydrug overdose. This doctor has a plan to stop it.
Dr. Arun Gupta has outlined practical solutions to the opioid pandemic . . . I highly recommend this book for all caregivers, medical professionals, legal and administrative experts.”MONROE, MI, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While COVID-19, cancer, and other health topics make front page news in America, a silent but deadly epidemic continues to take the lives of hundreds of people every day. Over the past two decades, opioid addiction has resulted in the deaths of nearly one million people in our country.
— Dr. Jai Kumar, Neurologist MD, FACP, FAAN
“The entire system once committed to patient care is on the verge of collapse,” says Dr. Arun Gupta, a primary care physician, addiction medicine doctor, and author of the bestselling book The Preventable Epidemic: A Frontline Doctor’s Experience and Recommendations to Resolve America’s Opioid Crisis. In his thirty-five-year practice, he has seen the devastating effects of drug addiction firsthand. “The rate of opioid overdoses has increased 7x since the year 2000. For 15 years, I have practiced a solution to the Opioid Epidemic in my practice. It’s time to see the solution being practiced and expanded nationwide.”
With a heartfelt and passionate voice, Dr. Gupta’s eye-opening book offers a way to combat—and finally win—America’s war on drugs.
According to SAMHSA, only about 6% of patients who need treatment for addiction in 2022 are currently receiving it. Thousands of regulations as well as personal risk keep doctors from wanting to specialize in addiction medicine, and it’s not taught in American Medical Schools.
“I could better treat my patients if excessive regulation did not equate to risk,” says Dr. Gupta. You must understand that doctors are trying to comply with the literally thousands of regulations that have been thrown at them. If some doctors are unable to follow those regulations down to every detail, they face serious punitive consequences. The healthcare system in the United States rewards inefficiency at an extraordinary level.”
To combat this, Dr. Gupta has created the RAOE Foundation (Resolving America’s Opioid Epidemic), a non-profit that he hopes will help save lives. He is also the Chairperson of the Rotary’s Medication Treatment Action Group to promote Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) and Addiction Prevention in North America.
“Just as Rotary got involved and eradicated Polio worldwide, we are doing the same for the Opioid Crisis. Dr. Gupta is a Rotarian working to change lives and save lives. THE PREVENTABLE EPIDEMIC is well written, full of data, to the point, unafraid to speak the truth, providing a path to solving this crisis.”
Larry Kenemoore, Leader, Rotary Action Group for Addiction Medicine, North American Task Force
The CDC classifies substance use disorder as “preventable” and yet America is drowning in deaths from the problem.
“Respecting an addict's basic human dignity means they must have access to treatment. If they do not, we confirm their lives are not worth saving,” says Dr. Gupta.
After 35 years in practice, Dr. Gupta could walk away from his career and spend time with family and hobbies, But the stories he has heard over the years from his patients have left a burning desire in this healer to see change in our medical system that supports substance use disorder.
“I can’t retire,” says Gupta. “Not until the Opioid Epidemic finally becomes a chapter in our country’s past.
Read this remarkable new book and help end the preventable loss of life in America from addiction.
The Preventable Epidemic: A Frontline Doctor’s Experience and Recommendations to Resolve America’s Opioid Crisis, by Dr. Arun Gupta, 2022, ISBN: 979-8-9854776-0-3 (paperback)
ISBN: 979-8-9854776-1-0 (ebook) is available in bookstores and on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Apple iBooks, and Google Plus.
To interview Dr. Arun Gupta, or for a copy of his book, contact Pamela Gossiaux at (734) 846-0112 or pam@pamelagossiaux.com.
Dr. Arun Gupta has worked as a solo primary care physician for 35 years, and as an addiction doctor for the past 16 years. He is an American Society of Addiction Medicine certified Addiction Provider and Certified Medical Review Officer. While treating addiction patients, he has seen the devastation and heartbreak caused to their families and has a passion for stopping the Opioid Crisis that is claiming so many lives in our country. He is the Wall Street Journal and USA TODAY bestselling author of the highly acclaimed new book, The Preventable Epidemic: A Frontline Doctor’s Experience and Recommendations to Resolve America’s Opioid Crisis. He and his wife live in Monroe, MI, where he practices medicine. Visit his website: DrArunGupta.com.
