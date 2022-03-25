RAOE Foundation’s Bestselling New Book Offers an End to America’s Opioid Crisis -- USA TODAY & WSJ Bestseller

The Preventable Epidemic Dr. Arun Gupta, Addiction Medicine

Nearly 275 people in America die every day from Opioid Use Disorder and polydrug overdose. This doctor has a plan to stop it.

Dr. Arun Gupta has outlined practical solutions to the opioid pandemic . . . I highly recommend this book for all caregivers, medical professionals, legal and administrative experts.” — Dr. Jai Kumar, Neurologist MD, FACP, FAAN