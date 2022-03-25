Submit Release
Tamils for Biden: Now is the Time to Return the Tamil Eelam to the Original and Rightful Rulers of the Land, the Tamils.

Sri Lanka can save over 25% of its budget by letting the Tamils rule their own land in the North-East of the island.

Let us add one more new country, Tamil Eelam, by going back to the peace of pre-colonial times. Economically and politically, it is better for both the Tamils and Sinhalese.”
— Spokesman, Tamils for Biden
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now is the Time to Return the Tamil Eelam to the Original and Rightful Rulers of the Land, the Tamils.

Tamils for Biden made the following statement to the Sri Lankan government and the Sinhalese people to do the right thing and help bring about permanent peace during this economic crisis.


While Sri Lanka is struggling to survive financially, we urge the Sri Lankan government and the Sinhalese people to do the right thing and help bring about permanent peace.

As the government vainly attempts to provide all necessary economic necessities to the North-East, along with long term expenses like pensions and other burdensome financial commitments, the Sinhalese people will only suffer more as long as the North-East is part of their provinces.

A separation for the North-East would remove the financial burden that was committed to the North-East people by Sri Lanka and transfer those obligations.

Sri Lanka can save over 25% of its budget by letting the Tamils rule their own land in the North-East of the island.

At the end of the Cold War, the USSR split into 15 countries due to its inability to manage its own finances. The nations of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan were the result.

As a result of the USSR’s financial crisis, former allies such as Albania, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, the German Democratic Republic (East Germany), Hungary, Poland, and Romania are now aligned with NATO.

Indonesia let East Timor to form an independent country in 2002 due to Indonesia’s economic hardship.

Given similar conditions in Sri Lanka, now is an opportune time for Sri Lanka to ease the difficult situation for its government and the Sinhalese people. Let’s make an amicable decision to separate, much like former Czechoslovakia agreed to divide into two autonomous countries, Slovakia and Czechia.

Let us add one more new country, Tamil Eelam, by going back to the peace of pre-colonial times. Economically and politically, it is better for both the Tamils and Sinhalese to try to be respectful neighbors rather than continuing the current situation.

Director
Tamils for Biden
+1 914-980-1811
