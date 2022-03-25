Anchorage Man Indicted for Multiple Attempted Sexual Assaults

March 24, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Yesterday, an Anchorage Grand Jury indicted Alejandro Andujar on two counts each of Attempted Sexual Assault in the First Degree, Attempted Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, and Theft in the Second Degree, and one count each of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree and Robbery in the Second Degree. The charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred on February 14, 2022, near Peterkin Ave., and March 6, 2022, near Elderberry Park. The victims and Andujar were not known to each other at the times of these offenses.

Mr. Andujar is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on $150,000 cash performance bond and $150,000 cash appearance bond, as well as other conditions. He is expected to be arraigned on the indictment on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10:00AM in the Anchorage Superior Court.

If convicted at trial, Mr. Andujar faces sentences of up to 99 years imprisonment on each count of sexual assault or attempted sexual assault. These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Any individuals with information should contact Detective Chris Thomas, with the Anchorage Police Department Special Victim’s Unit, at 907-786-2628, or Anchorage Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 and refer to APD Case 22-7395.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Weiant at (907) 269-6300 or rebecca.weiant@alaska.gov.

