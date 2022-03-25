Improved cellular coverage coming to Hope-Keremeos highway

CANADA, March 25 - Improved cellular coverage on Highway 3 between Hope and Keremeos will mean better safety for travellers along a key transportation route.

“We are working hard to expand connectivity where it’s most needed in the province,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “Cellular coverage along key transport routes like Highway 3 is important for both commercial and recreational travellers, as it will enable people to stay connected and to access road safety updates and important emergency services while on the road.”

The project will expand cellular coverage along an estimated 92 kilometres of Highway 3 by adding 11 new cell towers between Hope and Keremeos, improving safety for travellers as the Province continues to strengthen the highway infrastructure following recent floods.

“Improved connectivity along essential transport routes like Highway 3 will help keep people and businesses safe when they travel,” said Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development and MLA for Boundary-Similkameen. “Emergencies like the recent flooding and landslides have highlighted the importance of access to reliable cellular coverage for the safety of people travelling our province.”

Cellular coverage along this section of Highway 3 is intermittent, with coverage gaps between Hope and Manning Park and between Princeton and Keremeos presenting the greatest challenge. This project will ensure consistent cellular coverage along the entire route.

The Province is investing as much as $3.1 million through the Connecting British Columbia grant program. This grant, administered through the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT), will supplement the $9.7 million cost of the project, with the remainder provided by cellular service provider Rogers Communications Canada Inc.

“Recent climate events in B.C. have shown how vulnerable our infrastructure can be and the importance of connectivity in an emergency situation,” said Jorge Fernandes, chief technology officer for Rogers. “We are pleased to work together with the Government of B.C. and NDIT to deliver much-needed cellular coverage that will ensure access to mobile calls, data and emergency numbers, providing peace of mind and safety for travellers along this route.”

The project is expected to be complete by fall 2024.

