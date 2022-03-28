Techmedics President, Helen Moon, Joins Lewisville ISD Technology Advisory Council
Being a part of the LISD Technology Advisory Council is a way for me to serve our new community with my knowledge and expertise.”DALLAS, TX, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techmedics, a B2B Managed IT consulting firm known for expertise in infrastructure technologies and cyber security, today announced that President, Helen Moon, has joined the Lewisville ISD Technology Advisory Council (TAC), a sounding board for technology related initiatives and strategic technology planning.
In many school systems, the use of technology was a lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as students return to the classroom, educators are considering the long-term role of technology. How it is used and embedded in the learning experience, is critical to equipping students with the digital skills they need. Lewisville ISD has taken a leading role in technology initiatives by creating TAC. Helen Moon, with her extensive background in technology as well as helming Techmedics was a natural choice to be invited to the council.
Serving on TAC, Moon will help the organization in its mission “to inform and support meaningful and effective uses of technology in support of” Lewisville ISD’s strategic goals. When the pandemic hit in 2020, TAC was immediately ready to go with remote capabilities for their students.
“I am so impressed and pleased with the direction that LISD is taking in their technology initiatives in the present and for the future. The fact that they had the technology in place for remote learning to be seamlessly rolled out at the beginning of the pandemic is a testament to their progressive thinking,” said Helen Moon, President, Techmedics. “Also, as a mom of three, education is very important to me. The excellent schools in Texas were a big draw for our move, personally. Business-wise, too, it made sense to be where the talent pool is. Being a member of TAC, I hope I can influence decisions to keep growing that talent pool through technology.”
Moon was previously involved in her children's school district in Redlands, California. She feels that being connected with the community for her kids is important and she prioritizes giving back to said community. According to its website, TAC represents “diverse stakeholders of students, parents, teachers, administrators, content experts, technology experts working in diverse IT related fields, as well as LISD Technology and Digital Learning leaders.” The council represents an opportunity to grow a rich ecosystem of technology in the community - an opportunity Techmedics is ready and equipped to take part in.
“Techmedics may be new in town, but we’re excited to get to know everyone and get plugged in and be productive business leaders and good neighbors. Being a part of the LISD Technology Advisory Council is a way for me to serve our new community with my knowledge and expertise.” said Moon.
Techmedics provides IT support in Dallas for IT infrastructure technologies such as business networks, servers, WIFI, and helpdesk services. The company has consulted for over 400 of the biggest brands in the world including Kraft Foods, Sempra Energy, and Nestle.
“We are thrilled to be in North Texas! Texas has that exciting sense of opportunity and possibility of 80’s era California. We are looking forward to driving that momentum.” adds Moon.
