Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,256 in the last 365 days.

Montana Insurance Commissioner warns Montanans of flood risk

Montana Insurance Commissioner warns Montanans of flood risk – Daily Montanan

Montana Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing reminded residents to review and evaluate their flood insurance policies as spring approaches in a press release.

Many flood insurance policies take up to 30 days before becoming effective and the release explained that many policyholders may not realize the coverage has the waiting period.

Homeowners should evaluate specific factors in their area that may increase their risk of flood damage or loss, such as:

  • Recent wildfire activity which can dramatically decrease the soil’s ability to absorb rainfall, causing a heightened risk of flash floods.
  • Significant snowpack levels or higher than average regional temperatures which can increase runoff to streams, rivers, and lakes causing flooding.
  • In urban areas, close proximity to storm drains or low-lying areas such as underpasses and parking garages can become overwhelmed by rainfall or plugged by debris.

“A homeowner’s insurance policy does not typically cover flood damage. With temperatures rising, time may be of the essence.” Commissioner Troy Downing said In the release. “Flood insurance is not something you can purchase last minute. In many cases, it takes 30 days after purchase for flood insurance to take effect.”

According to the release, a homeowner is 27 times more likely to experience a flood than a fire during a 30-year mortgage, and just one inch of water can cause $25,000 in damage to an average home. The average flood insurance policy in Montana is $527 a year.

“Damage caused by floods often costs thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair or replace. Flood insurance is a vital tool to protect your property and your financial security,” Downing said in the release.

You just read:

Montana Insurance Commissioner warns Montanans of flood risk

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.