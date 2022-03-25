NCS Employee and Veteran John Taylor Instrumental in Helping Rescue Family from Their Homeland
I have no words to say,” stated Jaguar. “This is a dream come true. It is opening a new life for me and my family.”HIGHLAND HTS., OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An interpreter codenamed "Jaguar," his wife and five children, have successfully relocated to the United States thanks to the relentless efforts of NCS Credit employee and military veteran John Taylor. For six years, Taylor has been on a quest to help his friend seek asylum in the U.S., after Jaguar saved his life during his tour in Iraq. To help get the family settled in their new home, Taylor’s co-workers at NCS have raised over $3,000, which included a company match. "I have no words to say,” stated Jaguar. “This is a dream come true. It is opening a new life for me and my family."
The recent war in Ukraine has placed a spotlight on the plight of families in this war-torn country, but not a lot of people are aware of what happens to individuals and their families who have assisted the U.S. in past wars, then are subsequently left behind once the military leaves.
"It's bittersweet knowing this man, a hero to me, and his family have been able to flee Iraq,” said Taylor, “yet there are thousands who have been left behind and will never make it out of Iraq and Afghanistan. The current system to protect the men and women who have sacrificed for our country is badly broken and severely inadequate.”
Taylor’s tour of duty was with the National Guard, F/202 Air Defense Artillery, based out of Galva, Illinois, which was deployed to Iraq with the 1st Calvary Division from 2004-2005. Jaguar, an Iraqi national, worked as an interpreter for their unit. Interpreters like Jaguar serve a critical role as they are the only means of communicating with the locals. Because of their importance, interpreters are prime targets for insurgent attacks. Unfortunately, many interpreters and their families are kidnapped, or worse, due to their involvement with coalition forces. In fact, Jaguar’s own brother was kidnapped and held for ransom for two years before enough money could be raised to free him.
“Jaguar has put his and his family's safety on the line for over 10 years in support of coalition operations. He has received several recommendations and accolades from units he served with since 2004, yet up until last month he was unable to leave Iraq or even work. Apart from his wife and children, the rest of his family has disowned him fearing any contact with him would result in death."
The average American is unaware of the existence of these interpreters and the sacrifices they have made for our country. IRAP, a legal organization helping these interpreters, estimates there are upwards of 30,000 Iraqi and Afghan interpreters currently seeking asylum who are living in hiding, with many being killed each day. Now with the war in Ukraine, America’s attention has shifted away from this situation even more. “I am doing all I can to raise awareness through interviews with local and national media in hopes a senator or state representative will feel compelled to take action to make things right on a widespread level,” said Taylor. “I believe a great nation keeps its promises and we, as United States citizens, need to demand change of our elected officials to protect these wartime heroes and their families so they can have a chance to experience the many freedoms they fought for but are unable to enjoy.”
“We are proud of the dedication that John has shown in defending our country, and especially in helping Jaguar and his family,” said NCS president Mary Cowan. “NCS attracts top talent like John, who are passionate, dedicated and conscientious. We are also proud of the outpouring of support by our employees for Jaguar’s family to help them get settled into their new home here in the U.S.”
Although Jaguar has asked that his real name not be used because he still has family members in Iraq, both he and John Taylor are available to provide testimony in hopes of raising awareness for these unsung heroes.
Interested in ways you can help? Here are two organizations to learn more:
No One Left Behind https://nooneleft.org and Refugee Rights https://refugeerights.org.
Other