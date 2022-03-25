Monique Ryan Joins Flats or Spikes
Endurance athlete nutritionist and dietitian Monique Ryan MS, RDN, CSSD, LDN, CLT has joined Flats or Spikes as an expert in sports nutrition.
We are excited to have Monique join Flats or Spikes. Nutrition for endurance athletes is critical to get right, and Monique has literally written THE Book on the subject.”CHAMPAIGN, IL, USA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flats or Spikes, Inc. has announced that endurance athlete nutritionist and dietitian Monique Ryan MS, RDN, CSSD, LDN, CLT has joined Flats or Spikes as an expert in sports nutrition. Flats or Spikes is building the world's first digital running program integrating expertise in running, sports therapy, endurance nutrition, and sports medicine in a single platform. Monique brings over 30 years of experience in science-based sports nutrition for endurance athletes to help Flats or Spikes build the world’s first intelligent system for endurance athlete nutrition. Monique has worked with athletes at all levels and disciplines including Olympic athletes and Team USA as part of the Performance Enhancement Team for the 2004 Olympic year.
— Paul S Miller, PhD and CEO of Flats or Spikes
“We are excited to have Monique join Flats or Spikes. Nutrition for endurance athletes is critical to get right, and Monique has literally written THE Book on the subject.” says Paul S Miller, PhD and CEO of Flats or Spikes. Flats or Spikes fully integrates personalized nutrition requirements based on the scientific modeling of energy requirements for each user including their coach-assigned workloads. “Getting nutrition right is critical for anyone trying to succeed in endurance athletics. Underfueling is common and leads to injury and poor performance. I was on board when I heard Flats or Spikes was bringing together endurance training and sports therapy with nutrition.” Monique says. “Athletes need all of this expertise to perform at their best.”
“Monique brings her experience to the table, pun intended, at Flats or Spikes to help build the intelligent systems that we are known for creating. Flats or Spikes’ linking nutrition with training workload is completely missing in digital running systems, and our users want and need this.” says Brent Trenhaile, PhD, Co-founder and COO.
Flats or Spikes is currently completing an alpha program and beginning a public beta program aimed for the end of April, 2022. Runners will get access to a modern approach to coach-runner communication, personalized training plans, integrated science-based analytics, tailored nutrition requirements based on athlete workload, and sports therapy-based hot-spot management systems to reduce the chance of injury. “Join our beta program and be a part of building a new, personalized human running experience at Flats or Spikes in April.” Paul says.
About Flats or Spikes
Flats or Spikes, Inc. specializes in integrating domain expertise and intelligent systems to create science-based applications that people love. We work to build products that people use everyday. Our applications create understanding from data and build community through perseverance. We believe in building quality of life for all while everyone continually improves.
