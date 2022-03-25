Premier Senior Living, Martin Luther Senior Living & Care
Premier Senior Living, Martin Luther Senior Living & Care, is Offering Spiritual Health Services to Rejuvenate Spiritual HealthBLOOMINGTON, MN, USA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martin Luther Senior Living & Care, award-winning senior nursing care, known for providing the best senior care services, is now gaining popularity for the spiritual health services that they have been offering at their senior living center.
The senior living center understands how many seniors stay relatively firm on their beliefs and need an outlet to practice their beliefs constantly. They know that providing an area where seniors could rejuvenate their spirituality will assist them in strengthening their faith.
How Is Martin Luther Senior Living & Care Providing Spiritual Health Services?
The facility honors and respects the diverse spiritual needs of each individual and makes a wide variety of resources available to the ones under their care. The services that they provide are
● SPIRITUAL CARE
○ Life Review
○ Spiritual Assessment
○ Care Planning
○ Reflective Conversation
○ Grief Support
○ Family Systems Assessment
○ Advanced Directive Assistance
○ End-of-Life Care with Palliative
○ Hospice Care Referral
● PASTORAL CARE
○ Theological Reflection
○ Devotional, Study, and Support Groups
○ Pastoral Council
○ Connection to Local Faith Communities
○ Ritual Services including weekly Worship, Communion, Anointing, Prayer, Baptism, Memorials and Holiday Observances
● INTERDISCIPLINARY CARE
○ Nursing Rounds
○ Ethics Consultation
○ Staff Education and Support
○ Clinical Research
Martin Luther Senior Living & Care continues to change the lives of many people that seek their aid. Some of the reviews from these people include:
“Martin Luther Campus is an experienced, lovely, caring community. I have had the privilege to work there for more than a year and am constantly impressed by the knowledge and commitment of my colleagues and the quality care provided to residents and patients at all care levels. For nearly 60 years, Martin Luther Campus has served seniors and others in our community - a legacy we are so very proud to share! In my daily work, I often interact with local area community members. Nothing is more touching than to learn that Martin Luther Campus has had a significant and positive hand in the care journey of their loved ones. What an honor to support a family in this critical and highly personal way.” -Kate B.
“I worked at Martin Luther Campus and got to experience the care center, senior living, and adult day program they have on campus. It's definitely been my favorite place I've worked. I enjoyed being part of a wonderful community where I made great relationships with both team members and residents. The team truly cares about the roles they play in the residents' lives, and making each day meaningful! I wouldn't hesitate in using any of their services for my loved ones!” -Kelsey B.
Reach out to Martin Luther Senior Living & Care today and see how they can assist you. You also can visit their website for more details about the services they have to offer and even schedule a private tour of the campus.
