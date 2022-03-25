Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Private Multi-Use Mansion in Texas Hill Country

444 Sidney Baker Street South is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Rick Kuper of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.

Going with Concierge Auctions was absolutely the right decision to achieve the sale of our property” — Kathleen Brinikman, Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has announced that the private, multi-use mansion set atop a hill overlooking Kerrville in the heart of Texas Hill Country, is pending sale after just 36 days of marketing exposure.

With a starting bid of $1.7M, when closed, the estate will sell for $4.6M, a 170% increase over the original starting bid, and more than 20% over the list price of $3.8M. Perched on a hilltop with panoramic views of Kerrville below, this Renaissance Revival mansion was built in 1920, and restored to its former glory and then some by Texas entrepreneur, L.D. “Brink” Brinkman.

“Concierge Auctions came highly recommended, yet they exceeded my expectations at every point in the process. Their focus and dedication to our sale was impressive. Their highly responsive team approach made the auction process easy and understandable. Concierge Auctions clearly understands the auction process and knows how to maximize results,” stated Kathleen Brinikman, seller of 444 Sidney Baker Street South. “The professionalism and intelligence of their team was obvious—they hire outstanding, effective people who work hard for their seller. We had a complex and unusual property, but the Concierge team saw the potential and got us the exposure we needed to find our buyer. Going with Concierge Auctions was absolutely the right decision to achieve the sale of our property,” she added.

Architectural designer Atlee B. Ayres ensured elegant sophistication throughout the home showcasing vast marble floors and soaring ceilings. Outside the private courtyards, lush landscaping, manicured lawns, and immaculate gardens beg you to spend more time outdoors. 444 Sidney Baker Street South also boasts an annex building with a full kitchen, bar area, and workout facility. The entire estate is fenced in and protected by two double gates.

Offering an idyllic lifestyle, its prime location is just a short drive to Downtown Kerrville which boasts a welcoming small-town style with world class amenities. Venture a stone’s throw further to visit Austin for a day trip filled with live music and world-class restaurants.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

About Concierge Auctions Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

