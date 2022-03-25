FTEX Appoints Francois Léger-Bélanger as Head of Software

François Léger-Bélanger appointed as Head of Software for FTEX, developer of the world’s first Gallium Nitride (GaN) smart motor controller for electric bikes and other light electric vehicles.

By combining advanced solutions based on GaNFETs and artificial intelligence to increase electric vehicles’ autonomy, power, and efficiency, FTEX rider-centric solutions are among the most advanced in the world. Photo credit: Myriam Baril-Tessier @myriambariltessier