FTEX Appoints Francois Léger-Bélanger as Head of Software
François Léger-Bélanger appointed as Head of Software for FTEX, developer of the world’s first Gallium Nitride (GaN) smart motor controller for electric bikes and other light electric vehicles.
Former Microsoft engineer to lead software innovation for Montreal startup
I am proud to join FTEX, one of the leaders in Québec EV innovation.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FTEX, a pioneer in GaN-based precision motor control systems for small electric vehicles, is proud to announce the appointment of François Léger-Bélanger as Head of Software. FTEX developed the world’s first Gallium Nitride (GaN) smart motor controller for electric bikes and other light electric vehicles (LEVs). Effective immediately, Léger-Bélanger will manage and further develop the company’s growing portfolio of software platforms to support sustainable, enhanced rider experiences.
“We are delighted that François Léger-Bélanger has accepted the role of Head of Software at FTEX,” said Ramee Mossa, CEO of FTEX. “With his strong leadership—guided by talent development, sharp operational skills, and a focus on clients—we believe that François is ideally suited to support the deployment of the FTEX Evionics Suite of products, including GanRunner and the IoT software platform, and to help us grow in the years ahead.”
In a career spanning close to 10 years at Microsoft’s headquarters in Seattle, Léger-Bélanger's media-server team delivered the next generations of the Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams platforms, helping Teams grow from a whiteboard project to one of the world’s most widely used communications software products. His contributions still serve tens of millions of group conference calls a day across the globe, with high reliability and quality.
Léger-Bélanger is a seasoned software engineer who brings to FTEX international experience, having led large multidisciplinary teams to deliver high-value software solutions to millions of customers worldwide.
To make the best use of his experience and expertise, Léger-Bélanger will be responsible for managing FTEX’s growing portfolio of software solutions, supporting innovation, and further developing the product roadmap. “I am proud to join FTEX, one of the leaders in Québec EV innovation,” he said. “I chose FTEX because of its impressive engineering, strong leadership team, and huge potential for growth. I am excited to lead the company’s software initiatives and to deliver on our ambitious vision!''
Born and raised in Montréal, François Léger-Bélanger earned his degree in Computer Engineering from Université de Montréal’s Polytechnique. FTEX is proud to bring exceptional talent back to Québec, to contribute to the development of our local industry and the economic growth of our communities.
About FTEX Inc.
FTEX, a pioneer in precision motor control systems developed the world’s first Gallium Nitride (GaN) smart motor controller for any electric bike, scooter, moped, or other electric vehicle running on single or dual hub motors.
By combining advanced solutions based on GaNFETs and artificial intelligence to increase electric vehicles’ autonomy, power, and efficiency, FTEX rider-centric solutions are among the most advanced in the world. In addition, FTEX’s technology implementations seek to further EVs’ adoption by making them more efficient, IoT connected, and intuitive.
FTEX is dedicated to making e-mobility sustainable through intelligent power management. For more information, please visit www.ftex.ca.
