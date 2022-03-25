Modified District Government Services for Presidents Day

(Washington, DC) On Monday, February 21, 2022, District Government will observe Presidents Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

What's Open on Monday, February 21, 2022:

Walk-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are open across the District as scheduled.

COVID Centers are open across the District as scheduled.

Test Yourself DC drop-boxes are open for residents to drop off samples between 10 am - 8 pm

Access to Emergency Shelter All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. Due to COVID-19 public health emergency, all low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Monday, February 21. Individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 from 8 am – 12 am or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) will offer walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. The Center will operate at 30% of its pre-pandemic capacity, meaning a maximum of 40 guests are permitted in the Center at any time. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include: showers, laundry, medical treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am - 1 pm.

Zoe’s Doors, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm on Monday, February 21.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.

What's Closed on Monday, February 21, 2022:

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, February 19 and Monday, February 21. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

The District’s COVID-19 public testing sites, with the exception of COVID Centers, will be closed on Monday, February 21. To learn more about free testing sites across the District, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.

The District’s COVID-19 call center will be closed on Monday, February 21. For general COVID-19 related questions or to book a vaccine appointment for homebound residents, call 1-855-363-0333.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center will be closed on Monday, February 21. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

Meal distribution sites at DC Public Schools and Department of Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed on Monday, February 21. On Friday, February 18, youth can pick up an additional meal kit at open meal sites. Additionally, deliveries through the homebound COVID-19 program will be paused on Monday, February 21.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, February 21.

DC Public Library (DCPL) will open the Anacostia Library, Benning Library, Mt. Pleasant Library, Petworth Library, Southwest, Tenley-Friendship Library, Woodridge Library, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library on Monday, February 21, from 10 am – 6 pm The Library will also be available online. All library locations will reopen Tuesday, February 22. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

DPR recreation and aquatic centers will be closed on Monday, February 21.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, February 21.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Monday, February 21.

Modified Service Adjustments:

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will suspend sanitation services, Monday, February 21 and will resume service Tuesday, February 22.

All household trash and recycling collection normally set for Monday, February 21 will be collected on Tuesday, February 22.

Trash and recycling collections will “slide” to the next day for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash/recycling collections on Monday will be serviced Tuesday.

The Fort Totten and Benning Road transfer stations will be closed to residents on the holiday, reopening the following day.

Construction:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, February 22 during permitted work hours.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Monday, February 21 for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or calling 311. DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will not execute any rush hour reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

The following ongoing lane restriction during the public health emergency remains in effect:

Rush hour reversible lanes operations on Connecticut Avenue and 16th Street, NW are suspended.

Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Monday, February 21 except Streetcar ticketing and towing. All parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, February 22.

All DC Circulator routes are operating on normal schedule.

DC Streetcar is operating on normal schedule.